Bus Rental in Washington DC, Connect, Shares the Top VA Wineries to Visit During the Winter

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wineries are a great place to kick back with friends, enjoy some wine, and absorb a relaxing atmosphere. While they are great for enjoying the fresh air during the summer and fall, you can still have a wonderful winery experience during the winter. Many of Virginia's best wineries have cozy indoor tasting rooms and seating areas perfect for escaping the cold winter weather.

Bus rental in Washington DC, Connect, shares the top Virginia wineries to visit during the winter.

The Winery at Kindred Pointe. This winery is the epitome of winter coziness. With two fireplaces, leather sofas, and padded chairs, their tasting room is the ultimate place to get comfortable with your friends and a bottle of wine.

Bluestone Vineyard. The newly completed tasting room at Bluestone Vineyard is the perfect place to enjoy the vineyard experience during the winter since it features a fireplace surrounded by sofas. You can bring your own food into the tasting room so you can enjoy a long, relaxing day with friends.

Barren Ridge Vineyard. The Barren Ridge Vineyard is inviting because of its relaxed, casual atmosphere. It features rustic and cozy decor and a bar made from reclaimed wood. The tasting room was transformed from an apple packing barn, but keeps the rustic and warm feel of the previous building.

Desert Rose Ranch and Winery. The stone fireplace in the Desert Rose Ranch and Winery invites guests in to escape from the cold. This is a great place to bring a group of outgoing friends for a winter outing, since the friendly and accommodating staff is one of Desert Rose's most well-known features.

Gadino Cellars. Gadino Cellars is ideal for a family winter outing, since children and dogs (on leashes) are welcome. Sit by the fireplace with a glass of wine, or enjoy a full tasting menu at the bar, all while enjoying the view of the vineyards.

When planning your winter winery adventure, be sure to arrange transportation, such as a bus, to get everyone there and back safely. Arranging proper transportation becomes even more important when the social event includes alcohol consumption like wine tasting.

About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect Washington DC Transportation has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience. Offering the highest quality luxury vehicles, in addition to less formal options for everyday transportation, our professionals are ready to work with you to plan around your local or national travel events. Due to our first class-class service standards, we promise an unparalleled level of service that respects both your safety and your time.

