Bus Rental in DC, Connect, Shares the Best Weekend Getaway Destinations in the DC Area

Washington DC is rich in history, sights and relaxation. Around every turn is something to be admired. Whether you are planning on staying in Washington DC or venturing out of state, there are an abundance of weekend getaway destinations to choose from that may be perfect for you. Though there are many different options to choose from, the best weekend getaway destinations happen to be directly in the heart of Washington.

Historical Monuments And Memorials

Washington DC has unparalleled level of history that just cannot be beat. Take to tradition and see all the sights the state is known for.

Lincoln Memorial: The iconic Lincoln Memorial towers over Washington's reflecting pool near the west end of the center mall. Pass by the Washington Monument and head straight for this grand statue that stands behind thirty six columns, each representing the states that made up the United States at the time Lincoln passed.



Take on the stairs leading to the interior to experience a sight you're not going to want to miss. Written into the stone wall is a quote: "In this temple, as in the hearts of the people for whom he saved the Union, the memory of Abraham Lincoln is enshrined forever."





War Memorials: Vietnam, Korean, and the U.S. World War memorials all pay tribute to the millions of individuals who sacrificed their lives. Located in a small area called the Field of Service, visitors are able to lay eyes on this breathtaking scenery filled with a 164 foot granite wall engraved with endless names, striking steel statues of life-sized soldiers, as well as the pool of remembrance.



State Capitol: The U.S. Capitol is one of the most well-known buildings in the world. Home to the country's political offices, this is the perfect place to witness politics in motion, and visitors are welcome free of charge to tour this political playground.

Beyond the traditional attractions such as museums, monuments and the United States capitol building, it is easy to find fantastic food, captivating arts and a budding nightlife scene in Washington DC. However, the main reason visitors come from all over the world to visit Washington is because of its ability to bring you back to the past.

