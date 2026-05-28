Burlington Stores Aktie 21773119 / US1220171060
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
28.05.2026 14:34:18
Burlington Stores Expects Q2 Results To Improve, Lifts Annual Outlook
(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) said on Thursday that it expects a rise in earnings and revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. In addition, the company has revised up annual guidance, citing strong first quarter financial performance.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company anticipates adjusted income of $2.05 to $2.20 per share, with total sales growth of 10% to 12%.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Burlington Stores had recorded adjusted profit of $1.72 per share, on sales of $2.701 billion.
For fiscal 2026, Burlington Stores now anticipates adjusted income of $11.45 to $11.80 per share, compared with the earlier guidance of $10.95 to $11.45 per share.
For fiscal 2025, the company had reported adjusted earnings of $10.17 per share.
For fiscal 2026, Burlington Stores now projects total sales growth of 9% to 11% against the earlier guidance of 8% to 10%.
For fiscal 2025, the company had posted revenue of $11.566 billion.
BURL was down by 3.29% at $315.26 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal
Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Burlington Stores Inc
|
27.05.26
|Ausblick: Burlington Stores stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.03.26
|Ausblick: Burlington Stores veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Burlington Stores Inc
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ASM
✅ Infineon
✅ HSBC
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWaffenruhe im Iran-Krieg fragil: SMI tiefrot -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag teils mit Verlusten.