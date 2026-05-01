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Burkhalter Aktie 21225580 / CH0212255803

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01.05.2026 17:45:17

Burkhalter Group acquires Progressio Holding GmbH and anplaq ag, Tamins (GR)

Burkhalter
188.28 CHF 1.58%
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Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Burkhalter Group acquires Progressio Holding GmbH and anplaq ag, Tamins (GR)

01-May-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Burkhalter Group is acquiring Progressio Holding GmbH, Tamins (GR), together with its wholly owned subsidiary anplaq ag, Tamins (GR). The purchase agreement was signed and completed today. This transaction is part of a targeted expansion of the Burkhalter Group’s market area and opens up a complementary business area in energy and water infrastructure.

anplaq ag specialises in the construction of plants, machinery and pipelines in energy and water infrastructure. The company designs, manufactures and installs steel and stainless steel pipeline and plant systems, particularly for energy, district heating, as well as drinking water and wastewater projects. Around 30 employees generate annual sales of around CHF 8.5 million.

The sale is taking place with a view to systematically developing anplaq ag’s services within a larger group and positioning it even more broadly on the market in future. All employees of anplaq ag will be retained and the company name will remain unchanged. The purchase price will be paid partly in cash and partly in listed Burkhalter Holding Ltd registered shares.

Corporate action and lock-up
Around 38,000 new registered shares of Burkhalter Holding Ltd will be issued from the existing capital band, excluding shareholders’ subscription rights, to settle the share portion of the purchase price.

The first day of trading for the newly created registered shares is scheduled for 24 June 2026. The sellers of Progressio Holding GmbH (parent company of anplaq ag) have agreed not to sell two thirds of the Burkhalter registered shares received from the sale for a period of two years (lock-up agreement). The registered shares are therefore subject to a prohibition on disposal.

The targeted acquisition of further building technology companies remains a key component of the Burkhalter Group’s growth strategy.

Download media release as PDF here

Contact:
Burkhalter Holding Ltd
Elisabeth Dorigatti, Group Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations
+41 44 537 64 32
e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch www.burkhalter.ch


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Burkhalter Holding AG
Hohlstrasse 475
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.burkhalter.ch
ISIN: CH0212255803
Valor: 21225580
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2319928

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2319928  01-May-2026 CET/CEST

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