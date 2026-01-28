Burkhalter Aktie 21225580 / CH0212255803
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
28.01.2026 17:45:16
Burkhalter Group acquires Enplan AG in Herisau (AR)
|
Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
The Burkhalter Group is taking over the building technology company Enplan AG, which is based in Herisau (AR). Enplan employs five people and generates annual sales of around CHF 0.6 million.
Enplan AG has been a successful player in the regional market since 1984. Olivier Wetli is now selling the company, which specialises in planning heating and ventilation systems and efficient energy concepts, to Burkhalter Holding AG.
Enplan AG will merge with Längle & Staub GmbH, which is already part of the Burkhalter Group and is based in St. Gallen, and will now operate as Enplan, a branch of Längle & Staub GmbH, at its current location and under the continued management of Olivier Wetli. The additional expertise of Längle & Staub will help the company offer all HVAC planning services in the future. The employees will be retained.
The targeted acquisition of further building technology companies remains a key component of the Burkhalter Group’s strategy to gain additional market share.
Contact:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Burkhalter Holding AG
|Hohlstrasse 475
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.burkhalter.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0212255803
|Valor:
|21225580
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2267616
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2267616 28-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Burkhalter Holding AG
|
17:45
|Burkhalter Group acquires Enplan AG in Herisau (AR) (EQS Group)
|
17:45
|Burkhalter Gruppe übernimmt Enplan AG in Herisau (AR) (EQS Group)
|
26.01.26
|SPI-Papier Burkhalter-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Burkhalter von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
19.01.26
|SPI-Papier Burkhalter-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Burkhalter von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
16.01.26
|Burkhalter-Aktie letztlich gesucht: Übernahme von Gebäudetechniker im Waadtland (AWP)
|
15.01.26
|Burkhalter Gruppe kauft BZ-Dépannage Sàrl in Lonay (VD) (EQS Group)
|
15.01.26