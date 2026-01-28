Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.01.2026 17:45:16

Burkhalter Group acquires Enplan AG in Herisau (AR)

Burkhalter
140.47 CHF -0.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Burkhalter Group acquires Enplan AG in Herisau (AR)

28-Jan-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Burkhalter Group is taking over the building technology company Enplan AG, which is based in Herisau (AR). Enplan employs five people and generates annual sales of around CHF 0.6 million.

Enplan AG has been a successful player in the regional market since 1984. Olivier Wetli is now selling the company, which specialises in planning heating and ventilation systems and efficient energy concepts, to Burkhalter Holding AG.

Enplan AG will merge with Längle & Staub GmbH, which is already part of the Burkhalter Group and is based in St. Gallen, and will now operate as Enplan, a branch of Längle & Staub GmbH, at its current location and under the continued management of Olivier Wetli. The additional expertise of Längle & Staub will help the company offer all HVAC planning services in the future. The employees will be retained.

The targeted acquisition of further building technology companies remains a key component of the Burkhalter Group’s strategy to gain additional market share.

Download media release as PDF here

Contact:
Burkhalter Holding Ltd
Elisabeth Dorigatti, Group Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations
+41 44 537 64 32
e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch www.burkhalter.ch


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Burkhalter Holding AG
Hohlstrasse 475
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.burkhalter.ch
ISIN: CH0212255803
Valor: 21225580
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2267616

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2267616  28-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

