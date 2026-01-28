Burkhalter Group acquires Enplan AG in Herisau (AR)

The Burkhalter Group is taking over the building technology company Enplan AG, which is based in Herisau (AR). Enplan employs five people and generates annual sales of around CHF 0.6 million.

Enplan AG has been a successful player in the regional market since 1984. Olivier Wetli is now selling the company, which specialises in planning heating and ventilation systems and efficient energy concepts, to Burkhalter Holding AG.

Enplan AG will merge with Längle & Staub GmbH, which is already part of the Burkhalter Group and is based in St. Gallen, and will now operate as Enplan, a branch of Längle & Staub GmbH, at its current location and under the continued management of Olivier Wetli. The additional expertise of Längle & Staub will help the company offer all HVAC planning services in the future. The employees will be retained.

The targeted acquisition of further building technology companies remains a key component of the Burkhalter Group’s strategy to gain additional market share.

