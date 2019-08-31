31.08.2019 20:00:00

Burke Motor Group Highlights the Versatility of the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J., Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Burke Motor Group is showcasing the versatility of the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan for Cape May County vehicle shoppers. This SUV can seat up to seven passengers and is available for a starting MSRP of $24,295. For the 2019 model year, the Volkswagen Tiguan received updates to trim levels and feature availability.

The six trim levels available for the 2019 VW Tiguan include S, SE, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL Premium and SEL Premium R-Line. All six trims utilize a turbocharged, four-cylinder, 2.0-liter engine that produces 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. Regardless of trim, every 2019 Tiguan model comes installed with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ smartphone integration via Volkswagen Car-Net App Connect, heated side mirrors, a USB port and a rearview camera.

The 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is offered in two body styles: A two-row configuration and a three-row configuration. Front-wheel drive models come standard with three rows of seating, while all-wheel drive models come standard in the two-row body style with the third row being available as an option.

Interior space is another highlight of the 2019 Tiguan experience. In terms of storage, the maximum cargo capacity ratings for this SUV are 73.5 cubic feet and 65.7 cubic feet for the two-row and three-row configurations respectively. As for interior volume, two-row models feature 138.7 cubic feet while three-row models offer 135.8 cubic feet.

Drivers can find additional 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan information on Burke Motor Group's website, http://www.burkemotorgroup.com. The website also allows drivers to receive online credit approval, calculate their vehicle's trade-in value and schedule a service appointment. Burke Motor Group's award-winning team of automotive specialists can address any questions or inquiries at 609-778-4572.

 

SOURCE Burke Motor Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.08.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.08.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Clariant - Zaghafte Bodenbildungsversuche
30.08.19
Preisrally von Platin setzt sich fort
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 35: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Als Konzernchef verzichtbar? Elon Musk wird von Teslas wichtigstem Geldgeber kritisiert
Keine Gnade für Geldvernichter: Frühzeitig Geldprobleme bei Unternehmen erkennen
Neue iPhones erwartet: Apple lädt zu Keynote Event ein
Gold: Gute Chance auf kräftigen Monatsgewinn
Idorsia-Aktien vor wichtigen Daten stark gefragt
Les Chemins de fer russes ont fait une démonstration du train Lastochka sans conducteur à l'occasion du salon PRO//Motion.EXPO
Tania Micki als Nachfolgerin des langjährigen CFO Rudolf Eugster mit Wirkung ab Jahresabschluss 2019 ernannt
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS ernennt Iqbal Khan zum Co-Chef des Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäfts
August 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche höher -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts --- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen teils stärker
Für die US-Indizes geht es an die Nulllinie. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Freitagshandel freundlich. In Fernost wiesen die Indizes vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils positive Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB