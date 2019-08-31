Burke Motor Group Highlights the Versatility of the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J., Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Burke Motor Group is showcasing the versatility of the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan for Cape May County vehicle shoppers. This SUV can seat up to seven passengers and is available for a starting MSRP of $24,295. For the 2019 model year, the Volkswagen Tiguan received updates to trim levels and feature availability.

The six trim levels available for the 2019 VW Tiguan include S, SE, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL Premium and SEL Premium R-Line. All six trims utilize a turbocharged, four-cylinder, 2.0-liter engine that produces 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. Regardless of trim, every 2019 Tiguan model comes installed with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ smartphone integration via Volkswagen Car-Net App Connect, heated side mirrors, a USB port and a rearview camera.

The 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is offered in two body styles: A two-row configuration and a three-row configuration. Front-wheel drive models come standard with three rows of seating, while all-wheel drive models come standard in the two-row body style with the third row being available as an option.

Interior space is another highlight of the 2019 Tiguan experience. In terms of storage, the maximum cargo capacity ratings for this SUV are 73.5 cubic feet and 65.7 cubic feet for the two-row and three-row configurations respectively. As for interior volume, two-row models feature 138.7 cubic feet while three-row models offer 135.8 cubic feet.

