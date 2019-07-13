Burger King Customer Tells Manager "Go Back To Mexico"

(RTTNews) - Two Burger King customers were kicked out from the restaurant after they asked the manager to "Go back to Mexico" for speaking Spanish.

In a video posted on social media, Ricardo Castillo, a manager of a Burger King in Florida and Puerto Rican descent, was asked by two unidentified elderly women to leave America.

"You're in America, you should speak American English," one woman can be heard saying, to which Castillo replies "No ma'am, I don't."

"Yeah, yeah, go back to Mexico if you want to keep speaking Spanish, go back to your Mexican country, your state, your country," the woman continues.

According to customer Neyzha Borrero, who recorded the incident and posted it on Facebook, Castillo was doing some paperwork on a table when one of his employees came in and spoke with him in Spanish.

"The two ladies were next to the manager, and after the employee left, they told Castillo they wanted to complain," he says.

The manager, who thought it was about the food, offered to give them credit or a free dessert. But instead, they said that he shouldn't be speaking Spanish in public because "we are in the USA."

Castillo then says to the two women, "Guess what ma'am, I'm not Mexican, I'm not Mexican but you're being very prejudiced and I want you out of my restaurant, right now."

A spokeswoman for Burger King said in a statement to CNN, "There is no place for discrimination in our restaurants. We expect employees and guests to treat each other with respect. This incident took place at a franchised restaurant and the owner is looking into the matter."