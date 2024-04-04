Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’691 0.6%  SPI 15’373 0.5%  Dow 39’307 0.5%  DAX 18’403 0.2%  Euro 0.9822 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’071 0.0%  Gold 2’289 -0.5%  Bitcoin 61’429 2.9%  Dollar 0.9044 0.2%  Öl 89.0 -0.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Swiss Life1485278Swatch1225515
Top News
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der HOCHTIEF-Aktie ein
Mehr als nur eine Suchmaschine: Das ist die Geschichte von Internet-Riese Google
Swiss Steel-Aktie gesucht: Aktionäre stimmen fast einstimmig für Kapitalerhöhung
NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 freundlich
Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 steigt mittags
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Bureau Veritas Registre International de Classification de Navires et d'Aeronefs Aktie [Valor: 3469163 / ISIN: FR0006174348]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.04.2024 18:40:00

Bureau Veritas undertakes a buyback of c.0.8% of its shares under the accelerated placement announced by Wendel

finanzen.net zero Bureau Veritas Registre International de Classification de Navires et d'Aeronefs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Bureau Veritas Registre International de Classification de Navires et d'Aeronefs
28.12 EUR 0.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – April 4, 2024

Bureau Veritas undertakes a buyback of c.0.8% of its shares under the accelerated placement announced by Wendel

Bureau Veritas, a global leader in the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) industry, today announces its decision to acquire from Wendel a block of its own shares – which will amount to a maximum of EUR 100 million and represent circa 0.8% of its capital. This buyback is carried out by way of participation in the accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors, including Lac1, managed by Bpifrance, as announced by Wendel today. The transaction has been approved unanimously by the independent directors.

Wendel remains Bureau Veritas’ largest shareholder after the completion of this transaction, with c.26% of the share capital and c.41% of the voting rights. Lac1, managed by Bpifrance, will become a new cornerstone investor with c.4% of the share capital.

  • IMPLEMENTATION OF A BUYBACK BY THE COMPANY OF 0.8% OF ITS OWN SHARES

Following today's announcement by Wendel of its intention to sell c.18 million Bureau Veritas shares representing approximately 9% of the share capital - a total consideration amount of up to EUR 1.1 billion - by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process, Bureau Veritas announces that it has undertaken to participate by placing an irrevocable purchase order, at the placement price, for its own shares (representing approximately 0.8% of its share capital) for a maximum total amount of EUR 100 million. This order is part of the share buyback program authorized by Bureau Veritas shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of June 22, 2023, and which the Board of Directors decided to implement at its meeting of April 3, 2024.

The share buyback price will be equal to the price resulting from the placement procedure and the building of the order book. The Company will not participate in the determination of the price resulting from the order book.

With this buyback, the Company is making significant progress on its objective, announced at the time of the presentation of its strategic plan on March 20, 2024, of purchasing its own shares under the buyback program for a maximum amount of EUR 200 million in 2024. This buyback will accelerate the objective of improving returns to shareholders by increasing earnings per share.

The buyback will be financed in cash from the Group's available cash, and will not affect the Company's ability to implement the announced strategic plan, or its development and financing capacities.

In accordance with the purpose of the share buyback program approved by the Annual General Meeting, the shares bought back will be used for cancellation purposes and for any other purposes authorized by the Company’s shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of June 22, 2023.

  • ACQUISITION OF A STAKE IN THE COMPANY BY LAC1, MANAGED BY BPIFRANCE

Lac1, managed by Bpifrance, has announced its intention to acquire a c.4% stake in the Company's capital as part of the disposal transaction initiated by Wendel.

On April 3, 2024, the Board of Directors has authorized the execution of an agreement to be entered into between Lac1, managed by Bpifrance, and the Company, pursuant to which it will be agreed that following Lac1’s acquisition of a stake in the Company, the Board of Directors will propose the appointment of Bpifrance as an independent director at the Board of Directors of Bureau Veritas in compliance with the parity rules or, if such an appointment cannot be made immediately, as an observer.

Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, commented: "The transaction demonstrates both our strong confidence in Bureau Veritas’ growth potential and our commitment to increasing shareholder returns as presented during our Capital Markets Day held on March 20th, 2024. I thank Wendel for their continuous and active support, and I am delighted to welcome Lac1, managed by Bpifrance, a strong French institutional investor, as a new significant shareholder of Bureau Veritas and a member of the Company’s board of directors”.

About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress.
With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.
Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.
Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.
For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on X/Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.


  		Our information is certified with blockchain technology.
Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.
   


 

ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS   MEDIA CONTACTS    
Laurent Brunelle   Anette Rey    
+33 (0)1 55 24 76 09   +33 (0) 6 69 79 84 88    
laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com   anette.rey@bureauveritas.com    
         
Colin Verbrugghe        
+33 (0)1 55 24 77 80        
    colin.verbrugghe@bureauveritas.com        
 

Karine Ansart
+33 (0)1 55 24 76 19
karine.ansart@bureauveritas.com

  		       

 

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Bureau Veritas Registre International de Classification de Navires et d'Aeronefs S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bureau Veritas Registre International de Classification de Navires et d'Aeronefs S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

11:47 Tesla – was ist da los?
11:26 UBS KeyInvest: Weltraumwirtschaft - Ein starker Start/ Adidas - In der Offensive
10:44 Bitcoin Halving 2024 – This Time It’s Different
09:21 Marktüberblick: Banken gesucht
09:02 SMI mit verhaltener Reaktion
07:00 Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
03.04.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: EU-Inflation lässt nach – Anleger hoffen auf Zinssenkungen in Eurozone
02.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
02.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sika, Swiss Life, Swisscom
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’157.02 19.52 SSMACU
Short 12’403.98 13.78 SSMFBU
Short 12’860.46 8.94 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’691.13 04.04.2024 17:31:37
Long 11’240.00 19.39
Long 10’961.04 13.94 SSRM9U
Long 10’540.00 8.93
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Kapitalerhöhung abgeschlossen
Standard Chartered mit Mega-Prognose für Bitcoin: Diese Marke soll BTC bis 2025 erreichen
Swiss Re-Aktie in Rot: Swiss Re erhält neuen CEO
UBS will bis April 2026 Aktien im Milliardenwert zurückkaufen - UBS-Aktie stabil
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt auf Rekordhoch: Neuer Grossauftrag von der Bundeswehr
KI-Aktien neben NVIDIA: Sind Titel von Palantir oder Snowflake die bessere Wahl?
Novartis-Aktie gefragt: Novartis--Konzern bestätigt geplante Zulassungserweiterung für Pluvicto
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Evonik-Aktie ein
Auslieferungszahlen enttäuschen: Tesla-Bär sieht Kurssturz auf 14 US-Dollar je Aktie voraus
Rheinmetall- und RENK-Aktien im Fokus: NATO-Generalsekretär will Unterstützung für Ukraine ausweiten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit