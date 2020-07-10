Bureau Veritas Announces Accreditation Extension for its Sri Lanka Face Mask Testing Lab

HONG KONG, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas, a leading Testing, Inspection and Certification provider for the consumer goods and healthcare industry announces its Katubedda, Sri Lanka laboratory has obtained ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation for new scope related to medical/surgical face masks. The new accreditation enables face mask buyers and suppliers worldwide to test medical masks, including full EU market entry scope, in the one location.

With market estimates putting face mask annual growth over 20% every year1, the need for additional trusted full service laboratories continues to grow. With this latest development, Sri Lanka is the first full service medical mask lab in Bureau Veritas' network. In addition to this capability, Sri Lanka is also one of 10+ Bureau Veritas laboratories worldwide who can test fashion masks against regulatory and performance requirements.

Newly accredited capability includes packages for the EU Market - EN 14683:2019 Type I / II and Type IIR with the following accredited tests:





Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE%) | EN 14683:2019 / ASTM F2101

Differential Pressure | EN 14683:2019 / ASTM F2101

Microbial Cleanliness | ISO 11737-1

Splash Resistance | ASTM F1862 / ISO 22609

Flammability | 16 CFR 1610

Antimicrobial Efficacy Study | ISO 20743:2013 / AATCC TM100 / ASTM E2149 - 13a / ASTM E3160 - 18 / JIS L 1902

Shelf Life Study | ASTM F1980 – 16

Niraj Singh, Director, Softlines & Analytical – Asia (Global Technical Services) for Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services, commented, "We are seeing increasing demands for a faster and more complete service from our clients, from both buyers and suppliers. I am therefore delighted that we have a comprehensive testing capability worldwide, with our specialist test center in Sri Lanka, however, we also have full capability to deliver knowledge management, supplier selection and product approval. Product inspection, supplier audit, document review, regulatory awareness and ISO 13485 management system certification services are additionally available worldwide."

This accreditation is the latest development in Bureau Veritas Sri Lanka's rapid expansion and evolution. As well as a full range of analytical and safety/performance testing, inspection and audit services for apparel/textiles, cosmetics, packaging and healthcare; Bureau Veritas Sri Lanka can also carry out biodegradability analysis, environmental studies on air, water and soil; drinking and processed water quality testing as well as a full range of testing services for the food and agriculture industry.

Reference:

1 https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-face-mask-market-research-report-2020

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees in 1,500 offices and laboratories located across the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI. For more information, go to www.bureauveritas.com

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance provider for the global consumer and healthcare markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, audits and engineering services for a wide range of products. These products include wireless and smart world products & services; electrical and electronic products; automotive equipment; hard goods; toys and juvenile products; soft goods; premiums and food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products. Website: www.cps.bureauveritas.com.

