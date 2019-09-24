Burb Awarded Two British Columbia Cannabis Retail Licenses

Vancouver-based lifestyle brand adds cannabis products to brick-and-mortar stores

VANCOUVER, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Burb, a cannabis lifestyle brand based in Vancouver, Canada, has been awarded two cannabis retail store licenses by British Columbia's Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch. The licenses allow Burb to add recreational cannabis products to the shelves of both its retail stores in Port Coquitlam.

Earning steady acclaim as a coveted retailer of Canadian crafted apparel and cannabis accessories, Burb opened the doors to its 3,700-square-foot flagship store in April. The holistic emporium houses a showroom displaying Burb's streetwear collection, and sells branded accessories like grinders, papers, stash jars, lighters and waist bags. Thanks to Burb's new retail licenses, starting Wednesday, September 25th, the flagship along with a second express-concept store, located on the other side of town, will carry a curated selection of high-quality cannabis products in flower, pre-roll, oil and gel capsule formats. The inventory will expand as new product categories, such as concentrates, beverages, edibles and topicals, become available in late 2019.

Consumers worldwide (outside of B.C.) can shop the brand's apparel and cannabis accessories on Shopburb.com, Burb's newly introduced e-commerce platform. The website also houses episodes of Light Culture, Burb's editorially driven podcast hosted by David Hershkovits, Co-Founder and Publisher of PAPER Magazine. The show explores the budding cannabis industry through provocative conversations with some of the world's most highly followed voices, including Fab 5 Freddy, Abdullah Saeed and Steve DeAngelo.

Burb's dynamic multi-platform concept forges a unique narrative marrying e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail with streetwear, media and cannabis products, all supporting the growth and expansion of B.C. Bud culture. Throughout the next year, Burb will activate events in Vancouver that bridge communities across country lines while further elevating the B.C. Bud brand. By 2021, the company's goal is to open eight retail stores within the B.C. market.

"Our licensing approval allows us to connect with people on multiple levels and establish Burb and B.C. Bud as trailblazers of cannabis culture and awareness on a global stage," says John Kayne, Co-Founder and CEO of Burb. "Rather than pursuing a quantity-driven, store front accumulation strategy, we are hyper-focused on delivering an authentic, curated and unmatched level of customer experience both in-store and at Shopburb.com."

Burb will celebrate its new cannabis retail licenses with a grand opening event on Saturday, September 28th from 11am to 11pm hosted at the company's Port Coquitlam flagship store at 1502 Broadway Street. Get a sneak peak of the store here. For more information about Burb, or to shop the brand's collection of apparel and cannabis accessories, visit Shopburb.com.

Burb locations:

Burb, Port Coquitlam: 1502 Broadway Street, Port Coquitlam, BC V3C 2M8

Burb Express, Port Coquitlam: Unit #24 - 2755 Lougheed Hwy, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 5Y9

About Burb:

As an emerging voice in the industry, Burb's brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platform capture the current state of cannabis culture, resonating with educated professionals, artists, technologists, parents and everyone in-between who has experienced the benefits of the plant.

About #LightCulture:

Celebrating the power of light: whether it's lighting up a joint, lighting up a room or lighting up your life, Burb embraces #LightCulture and encourages the wide-ranging community of cannabis enthusiasts to shine a light on the amazing benefits derived from this plant.

About B.C. Bud:

This phrase pays homage to the world-renowned history of cannabis in British Columbia, where 40 percent of all Canadian cannabis is produced. B.C. Bud is widely regarded the "best weed on

Earth".

