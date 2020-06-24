Bunge to Hold Virtual Business Update Tomorrow

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) will hold a virtual business update event on June 24, at 9:00 a.m. CT, as previously announced. The Company's CEO, Greg Heckman, and CFO, John Neppl, will lead the presentation and will be joined by Brian Zachman, Bunge's President of Global Risk Management. The event will be held in a live video webcast that will be available on www.bunge.com under "Events and presentations". A replay will be available for the following thirty days.

To access the webcast, go to "Events & presentations" in the "Investors" section of the company's website. Select "Bunge Virtual Business Update Meeting" and follow the prompts. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software. To listen to the call, please dial 1-844-735-3666. If you are located outside the United States or Canada, dial 1-412-317-5706. Please dial in five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available later in the day on June 24, 2020, continuing through July 24, 2020. To listen to it, please dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States, 855-669-9658 in Canada, or 1-412-317-0088 in other locations. When prompted, enter confirmation code 10144395. A replay will also be available in the "Past events" section of the "Events & presentations" page in the "Investors" section of the company's website.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and has almost 25,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 350 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain facilities, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.bunge.com, in the "Investors" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

