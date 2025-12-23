Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’164 -0.1%  SPI 18’099 0.1%  Dow 48’363 0.5%  DAX 24’284 0.0%  Euro 0.9307 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’744 -0.3%  Gold 4’477 0.8%  Bitcoin 68’923 -1.6%  Dollar 0.7905 -0.2%  Öl 61.8 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Xlife Sciences-Aktie: Wechsel in Hauptsegment der SIX Swiss Exchange beantragt
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie: Einigung mit Millionenzahlung im US-Diesel-Streit
Quanten-Sprung an der Börse: Steht den Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. 2026 eine neue Rally bevor?
Novo Nordisk-Aktie: Erste Wegovy-Abnehmpille in den USA zugelassen
Tesla-Aktie: So viele Tesla-Anteile stiess Finanzchef Taneja 2025 ab
Suche...
eToro entdecken
23.12.2025 07:37:22

BUMA Australia Wins Supreme Court Of Queensland Ruling In Contract Mining Dispute

(RTTNews) - BUMA Australia Pty Ltd , a wholly owned subsidiary of PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama under Indonesian-listed holding company PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk, announced that the Supreme Court of Queensland has delivered its judgment in the case of BUMA Australia Pty Ltd v Queensland Power Company Pty Ltd & Ors. The Court ruled in favour of BUMA Australia in a contractual dispute arising from a Contract Mining Agreement.

The decision affirms BUMA Australia's entitlement to payment of outstanding invoiced amounts as well as end-of-contract reconciliation sums, which will be determined in accordance with the terms of the Contract Mining Agreement.

In reaching its judgment, the Court considered several key commercial issues. These included the interpretation of contractual variations for additional hired mining fleets, the methodology for calculating end-of-contract reconciliation, and claims related to coal quality and associated payment entitlements. On each of these matters, the Court accepted BUMA Australia's interpretation of the relevant contractual provisions.

BUMA Australia has welcomed the Court's ruling, noting that it reflects the Company's commitment to delivering services in line with its contractual obligations.

The final amount to be received will be determined following the completion of post-judgment processes, including contractual reconciliation in accordance with the Court's findings. This amount is expected to be material, and subject to completion of these processes, the Company anticipates recognising the outcome in its financial statements for the first quarter of 2026.

The judgment remains subject to appeal, and BUMA Australia will continue to assess its implications in line with applicable accounting and governance requirements.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

22.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Ende gut, alles gut?
22.12.25 Marktüberblick: Gold und Silber setzen Rekordrally fort
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’644.87 19.96 SNWBGU
Short 13’940.90 13.72 U1CSRU
Short 14’478.69 8.78 BLPSVU
SMI-Kurs: 13’163.66 22.12.2025 17:31:59
Long 12’577.16 19.96 SYWB0U
Long 12’271.25 13.58 S1FBXU
Long 11’763.74 8.96 SPBBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD-Aktie im Fokus: Tesla-Konkurrent rüstet für den grossen Durchbruch im Jahr 2026
Analysten bewerten die Nike-Aktie nach Zahlen: Chancen und Risiken für Anleger
DroneShield-Aktie vor dem Sprung: Wird 2026 das Jahr der grossen Rally?
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Siemens Energy-Aktie im Fokus: Wie viel Kurspotenzial sehen die Analysten für das DAX-Papier jetzt?
EQS-News: Diginex Limited unterzeichnet wegweisende Vereinbarung zum Aufbau eines führenden Anbieters für Lieferketten-Compliance
Aufwärtstrend setzt sich fort: TUI-Aktie nach Dezember-Spurt auf Jahreshoch
Vorweihnachtliche Ruhe: Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- SMI und DAX schliessen stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
SMI-Titel UBS-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine UBS-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
UBS-Investment-Check: KI bleibt der Megatrend des Jahres 2026

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
07:35 Devisen: Euro legt weiter zu - Nähert sich wieder 1,18-Dollar-Marke
07:33 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Leichte Gewinne erwartet
07:32 Goldpreis erreicht Rekordhoch - Silber zieht mit
07:19 ROUNDUP: Knapp jeder dritte Tafelkunde ist ein Kind
07:17 DAX-FLASH: Kaum Bewegung kurz vor Weihnachten
07:08 Novo-Nordisk-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus: Wegovy in den USA nun auch als Tablette zugelassen
06:43 US-Ministerin Noem: Venezuelas Präsident Maduro 'muss weg'
06:34 ROUNDUP/Nato-Chef warnt: Europas Sicherheit hängt an Ukraine
06:34 ROUNDUP: Selenskyj erwartet Details aus Ukraine-Gesprächen in den USA
06:34 ROUNDUP/Trump zu Epstein-Fall: Mag Clinton-Fotos nicht