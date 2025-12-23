|
23.12.2025 07:37:22
BUMA Australia Wins Supreme Court Of Queensland Ruling In Contract Mining Dispute
(RTTNews) - BUMA Australia Pty Ltd , a wholly owned subsidiary of PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama under Indonesian-listed holding company PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk, announced that the Supreme Court of Queensland has delivered its judgment in the case of BUMA Australia Pty Ltd v Queensland Power Company Pty Ltd & Ors. The Court ruled in favour of BUMA Australia in a contractual dispute arising from a Contract Mining Agreement.
The decision affirms BUMA Australia's entitlement to payment of outstanding invoiced amounts as well as end-of-contract reconciliation sums, which will be determined in accordance with the terms of the Contract Mining Agreement.
In reaching its judgment, the Court considered several key commercial issues. These included the interpretation of contractual variations for additional hired mining fleets, the methodology for calculating end-of-contract reconciliation, and claims related to coal quality and associated payment entitlements. On each of these matters, the Court accepted BUMA Australia's interpretation of the relevant contractual provisions.
BUMA Australia has welcomed the Court's ruling, noting that it reflects the Company's commitment to delivering services in line with its contractual obligations.
The final amount to be received will be determined following the completion of post-judgment processes, including contractual reconciliation in accordance with the Court's findings. This amount is expected to be material, and subject to completion of these processes, the Company anticipates recognising the outcome in its financial statements for the first quarter of 2026.
The judgment remains subject to appeal, and BUMA Australia will continue to assess its implications in line with applicable accounting and governance requirements.
