22.08.2019 16:00:00

Bulletin from the Special General Meeting in Vostok New Ventures Ltd

The Special General Meeting in Vostok New Ventures Ltd (the "Company”) was held on Thursday, 22 August 2019, at 2 pm CEST at the offices’ of Advokatfirman Vinge, Stureplan 8 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Stockholm, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

At the Special General Meeting, the shareholders considered whether a new share-based long-term incentive program were to be resolved for a number of key employees within the Vostok New Ventures Group. The following was resolved:

  • The Special General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board’s proposal, to adopt a five-year performance-based incentive program retaining the same economic characteristics for the participants and builds on the same criteria for measuring performance as the existing depository receipt-based incentive programs, but structured in a way so as to reduce associated costs for the Company as well as for the participants.
  • The Special General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board’s proposal, to amend the Company’s Bye-Laws, whereby a new class of shares, the 2019 Plan Shares, is introduced.
  • The Special Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board’s proposal,  to perform a directed issue of incentive shares within the framework of the newly adopted incentive program.
  • The Special Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board’s proposal,  to cancel the incentive program adopted by the Annual General Meeting 2019 in its entirety, where such program is cancelled in order to be replaced with the new incentive program.


For further information please contact:
Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations: +46 (0)8-545 015 50

Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) of Vostok New Ventures are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV SDB. For more information on Vostok New Ventures, visit www.vostoknewventures.com.

Attachment

