Fingerprint Cards AB Aktie [Valor: 32671180 / ISIN: SE0008374250]
18.08.2023 11:30:00

Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 August 2023 in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB
1.59 SEK -12.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

An extraordinary general meeting in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) ("Fingerprints” or the "Company”) was held today, Friday 18 August 2023.

Amendment of the articles of association

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors’ proposal, to amend the Company´s articles of association in order to increase the limits for the maximum permitted share capital and the maximum permitted number of shares as well as the number of shares of each class that may be issued. The share capital shall after the amendment amount to not less that SEK 18,480,000 and not more than SEK 73,920,000. The number of shares shall not be less than 424,450,000 and not more than 1,697,800,000. Shares of series A may be issued in a maximum number of 127,335,000 and shares of series B in a maximum number of 1,570,465,000.

Authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on a directed issue of convertible bonds

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors’ proposal, to authorise the board of directors’ to up until 31 December 2023 resolve on issue of convertible bonds with a total nominal amount of not more than MSEK 250 with deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights.

Approval of the board of directors’ decision to issue shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the board of directors’ decision on 16 July 2023 on a rights issue of shares of series A ("A-shares”) and shares of series B ("B-shares”). The record date for the right to participate in the rights issue is 24 August 2023.

Each shareholder of shares in Fingerprints on the record date 24 August 2023 will be allotted one (1) subscription right for each share held as of the record date and eleven (11) such subscription rights entitles to subscription of four (4) new shares of the same series.

The subscription price per A-share and B-share, respectively, have been set to SEK 1.2. The rights issue entails that the Company’s share capital can be increased by a maximum of SEK 6,721,264.35597 by an issue of not more than 154,360,988 shares (of which not more than 2,863,636 A-shares and not more than 151,497,352 B-shares).

Minutes and complete resolutions

The minutes from the general meeting, including the complete resolutions, will be available at the Company and on the Company’s website, www.fingerprints.com.

For information, please contact:
Ted Hansson, acting CEO

Per Sundqvist, CFO

Stefan Pettersson, Head of Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20

press@fingerprints.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 18 August 2023 at 11:30 am CEST.

Attachment


