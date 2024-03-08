Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Anoto Group AB (publ) on 8 March 2024

The Extra General Meeting (the "EGM”) in Anoto Group AB (publ) (the "Company”) has been held on 8 March 2024 and in particular the following decisions were resolved.



The Board

The EGM decided that the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next AGM shall consist of Kevin Adeson, Pedro Pinto, Dennis Song and Erik Fällström as ordinary Board members and Alexander Fällström as deputy board member.

The EGM elected Kevin Adeson as chairman of the Board of Directors.

Remuneration for the Board of Directors

The EGM resolved that no remuneration shall be paid to the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the board of Anoto Group AB (publ)

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

This information is information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.30 CET on 8 March 2024.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a lead-er in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment