|
08.03.2024 13:30:00
Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Anoto Group AB (publ) on 8 March 2024
The Extra General Meeting (the "EGM”) in Anoto Group AB (publ) (the "Company”) has been held on 8 March 2024 and in particular the following decisions were resolved.
The Board
The EGM decided that the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next AGM shall consist of Kevin Adeson, Pedro Pinto, Dennis Song and Erik Fällström as ordinary Board members and Alexander Fällström as deputy board member.
The EGM elected Kevin Adeson as chairman of the Board of Directors.
Remuneration for the Board of Directors
The EGM resolved that no remuneration shall be paid to the Board of Directors.
For further information, please contact:
Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the board of Anoto Group AB (publ)
For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com
Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm
This information is information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.30 CET on 8 March 2024.
About Anoto Group
Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a lead-er in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shs
Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV
Geht das? In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.
Am Beispiel des Schweizer Aktienmarktes erklärt Stefan Buck im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv funktioniert und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.
Im Fokus und zur besseren Verdeutlichung drei Aktientitel:
✅Roche
✅Meyer Burger
✅Bayer
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: SMI über 11'600 Punkten -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Gewinne zum Wochenschluss an Asiens Börsen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Freitag nach oben. An der deutschen Börse sind unterdessen etwas schwächere Notierungen zu sehen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}