Diese Begriffe rund um Bitcoin & Co. sollte man kennen
Analysten sehen bei NASDAQ-Titel Tesla-Aktie Potenzial
KW 49: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Benko-Netzwerk: SIGNA-Tochter stellt weitere Insolvenzanträge in Aussicht
Calida-Aktie: Chef erwartet 2024 "kein Superjahr" - Dividendenpolitik unverändert
Skistar AB Registered b Aktie [Valor: 45778264 / ISIN: SE0012141687]
09.12.2023 16:00:00

Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in SkiStar AB

Skistar AB Registered b
118.50 SEK 0.77%
At SkiStar AB (publ)’s annual general meeting, held in Sälen on 9 December 2023, the following decisions were made.

  • A dividend of SEK 2.60 per share was adopted. Record day 12 December 2023.
  • Lena Apler, Fredrik Paulsson, Gunilla Rudebjer, Anders Sundström, Anders Svensson and Vegard Søraunet were re-elected to the board and Carina Åkerström was elected as new board member.
  • Anders Sundström was re-elected chairman of the board.
  • Board fees, including committee fees, were raised to a total of SEK 2,890,000 (2022: SEK 2,810,000). The fees shall be distributed as follows: SEK 670,000 (650,000) to the chairman of the board and SEK 310,000 (300,000) each to the other non-executive directors. Audit committee members will receive total fees of SEK 240,000 (unchanged), distributed as follows: SEK 120,000 to the committee chairman and SEK 60,000 to each of the other two members. Remuneration committee members will receive total fees of SEK 120,000 (unchanged), distributed as follows: SEK 60,000 to the chairman and SEK 30,000 to each of the other two members.
  • The parent company income statement and balance sheet, and consolidated income statement and balance sheet for the 2022/23 financial year were adopted.
  • Board members and the CEO were discharged from liability for the 2022/23 financial year.
  • Deloitte AB was re-elected as auditor for a period of one year. Kent Åkerlund remains chief auditor. Auditor's fees are paid on an approved current account basis.
  • The board of directors’ remuneration report for 2022/23 and guidelines for remuneration to senior management were approved.
  • The board was authorized to decide on issues of new class B shares with or without deviation from shareholders’ preferential rights. Decision pursuant to the authorisation may not result in a new issuance of shares exceeding ten (10) percent of all shares in the company at the time of the AGM's decision on the authorisation.
  • The board was authorized to make decisions on the purchase and transfer of the company’s own shares on one or more occasions before the next AGM. Purchases must be conducted in a regulated market or in accordance with a purchase offer. The repurchases and sale of own shares only applies to class B shares.
  • A shareholder proposal, that guests over 75 years old should be entitled to free SkiPass, was rejected.

All AGM resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals that were made available to shareholders prior to the AGM. For detailed information of the contents of the decisions, please see the complete proposals which are available at the company’s webpage www.skistar.com/en/corporate.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 9 December 2023, at 4.00 p.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:
Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.
Martin Almgren, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief
SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden, and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.

