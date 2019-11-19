Bullet-Resistant Fence Invention Designed to Ward Against Mass Shootings Introduced at ISC East Security Expo by Compass Iron Security

GAP, Pa., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2019, a gunman shot and killed 22, and injured 24 in El Paso, Texas. Less than 14 hours later, a gunman opened fire and shot nine people in Dayton, Ohio. As of September 2019, there have been 283 mass shootings in the U.S. Where will it end, and how can we provide safety and protection?

For the first time ever, Compass Ironworks will present a bullet-resistant fence designed to guard against the repercussions of mass shootings and attacks. The presentation will take place at the Javits Convention Center in New York City at the ISC East Security Expo, Booth 367.

Compass Iron Security — the only "Certified Gate Systems Designer" in seven surrounding states — will present the fence using a life-size, graphic shooter silhouette, highlighting the capabilities of this breakthrough invention. Says Amos Glick, president of Compass Iron Security, "This breakthrough offers safety, protection and privacy to populations targeted by hate crimes; added crash resistance was created specifically to prevent attackers from using trucks to facilitate terror attacks."

Compass has been creating innovative metalwork for over 20 years, serving the affluent Mid-Atlantic residential market with elegant railings, monumental stairs, exceptional property fences and award-winning gates. "With the increased rate of attacks and violence, security professionals and consumers have been requesting even higher level of security products and services," says Amos Glick. Compass Iron Security was established to cater to this demand.

At a recent security industry conference and expo, there were inquiries as to whether their privacy fence could be created bullet-resistant for playgrounds, schools and synagogues. In response, Compass began researching materials to create a cost-effective, bullet-resistant core. Alloys of metal, granular and fibrous composites, plastics, rubbers, Lexan and polycarbonate were evaluated and tested, with data collected. Currently, over six stages of testing to UL-752 equivalent have been done. Using hundreds of rounds of ammunition, 10 levels of ballistics were shot, and a.50 caliber rifle used to test this revolutionary concept. The results were impressive, as gun aficionados and security professionals were awe-struck with its bullet-stopping power.

The latest research and development added an additional aspect above and beyond bullet resistance and climb resistance — crash resistance. The level of crash resistance being engineered is M-50, a 15,000 lb. truck traveling 50 mph. This unprecedented fence can provide unparalleled safety, privacy and protection for resorts, high security compounds, schools and houses of worship.

Says Glick, "We're conducting additional testing to provide ballistic resistance for the .50 caliber rifle, a sniper gun with up to 1-1/4 mile of range, as well as engineering to H50, a 65,000 lb truck traveling 50 mph. These results will be released in the beginning of 2020."

