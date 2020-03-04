04.03.2020 04:16:00

BulkSupplements.com To Withdraw from Arnold Fitness Expo Due to Coronavirus Postponement

HENDERSON, Nev., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio governor, Mike DeWine, announced today the postponement of the Arnold Fitness Expo taking place this weekend in Columbus, Ohio, due to the coronavirus ((COVID-19)) epidemic. Because of the postponement, BulkSupplements.com will be not be in attendance this year. 

BulkSupplements.com Arnold Fitness Expo 2019

The Arnold Fitness EXPO has over 200,000 attendees and is the nation's largest health and fitness exposition. It annually showcases leading businesses and organizations featuring the latest trends in the industry. 

BulkSupplements.com Founder & CEO Kevin Baronowsky commented, "The Arnold Fitness Expo is an important part of our marketing plan and it's unfortunate that we will not be attending this year."

About BulkSupplements.com 
BulkSupplements.com is one of the largest distributors and manufacturers of bulk dietary supplements. Their FDA-registered cGMP manufacturing and distribution facility is located in Henderson, NV. BulkSupplements.com produces and distributes pure dietary supplements direct to consumers (D2C) and business to business (B2B).

Contact Information
BulkSupplements.com
Kevin Baronowsky
kevin@bulksupplements.com
702.425.6515 

BulkSupplements.com Product

BulkSupplements.com Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bulksupplementscom-to-withdraw-from-arnold-fitness-expo-due-to-coronavirus-postponement-301016004.html

SOURCE BulkSupplements.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

03.03.20
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Hoffnung auf Stimulierungsmaßnahmen: Ölpreise legen deutlich zu
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
03.03.20
Short-Term Jobs Growth Looks Robust
03.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
03.03.20
SMI-Talfahrt gestoppt
03.03.20
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Geht jetzt die Aufwärtsrally weiter? / Credit Suisse – Aufwärtskorrektur gestartet
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Clariant-Aktie gefragt: Saudische Sabic stockt Beteiligung an Clariant auf
Deshalb setzt Milliardär Tim Draper statt auf Aktien vermehrt auf Bitcoin
Fed senkt Leitzins: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI und DAX legen bis Börsenschluss zu - Indizes in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Fed senkt Leitzins
Hedgefonds stockt bei Tesla auf: Musks neuer Lieblings-Grossinvestor?
Merkel nennt Erdogans Umgang mit Flüchtlingen "inakzeptabel"
Das Coronavirus - Fluch oder Segen für das Apple iPhone?
Aktien New York: Hohe Verluste - Überraschende US-Zinssenkung hilft nicht
Permira verkauft Teamviewer-Aktien im grossen Stil - Aktie verliert nachbörslich
Lindt-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Mehr Gewinn und Sonderdividende

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed senkt Leitzins: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI und DAX legen bis Börsenschluss zu - Indizes in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street befand sich in einem Wechselbad der Gefühle. Auf dem Heimatmarkt und in Deutschland zeigten sich die Börsen mit kräftigen Gewinnen. In Asien bröckelten die Kursgewinne an vielen Handelsplätzen bis zur Schlussglocke wieder ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;