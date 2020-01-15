Bulgaria Will Participate in the Master Design Challenge, the World Final of Roca's Express Design Competition

- The winners of the second edition held in Bulgaria will participate in the grand world final in Barcelona, a benchmark in the design sector

- The activities that will be carried out during the competition are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals defined by United Nations

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Desislava Petrova and Liliya Ivanova, students of architecture in UACEG, winners of the second edition of the Roca One Day Design Challenge in Bulgaria, Roca's express design competition, will travel to Barcelona, a benchmark in the design sector, from the 20th to the 22nd January to celebrate the first edition of the Master Design Challenge, along with the winners of all editions held all around the world in 2019.

This world final will challenge the young designers to show their qualities to discover who will be the winner among winners. It will be held in collaboration with the BCD (Barcelona Centre de Disseny) and the We Are Water Foundation.

Throughout these three days, all activities will focus on innovation, creativity, design and sustainability and will be aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals defined by United Nations, in order to achieve a better future for all.

The proposals of the representatives of the 12 countries that will be attending the final will be assessed by an internationally acclaimed jury, made up of: João Bessa, founder of BESSA; Josep Congost, Design and Innovation Director at Roca; Kenneth Koh, founder of Quarters Architects; Isabel Pintado, Regional Managing Director at Wilson Associates; Vladimir Pirozhkov, president of the 'Astra Rossa' industrial design and innovation center; Isabel Roig, general director of the Barcelona Center of Design; and Xavier Torras, Roca Brand Communication Director.

The winner will be able to attend the prestigious Boisbuchet Design and Architecture school at Lessac, France, and will be presented with 3,000€ in prize money and a BenQ monitor for graphic design with a value of 1,190€.

Roca, a leading brand in products for the bathroom space, organizes these initiatives to provide visibility to young talent. Roca One Day Design Challenge was first held in 2012 and since then its international expansion has increased over the years. The competition challenges young architecture and design students and professionals to create original and innovative products for the bathroom space in just one day.