19.09.2019 15:17:00

Built Robotics Raises $33M to Transform Construction Equipment into Autonomous Robots

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Built Robotics has closed a $33 million Series B led by Next47, the new global venture fund backed by Siemens. This brings Built's total funding to $48 million.
  • Built Robotics has announced over $100 million in customer commitments for its autonomous construction solutions.
  • Built Robotics will use the capital to scale its fleet of autonomous robots, expand into new construction verticals, and develop tools to support the next generation of equipment operators.

San Francisco-based Built Robotics is announcing the close of a $33 million Series B led by Next47, the global venture fund backed by Siemens, and the addition of T.J. Rylander, partner at Next47, to its board of directors. Additional investors include Building Ventures and current Built Robotics backers such as Founders Fund, NEA, Lemnos, and Presidio Ventures.

"We're excited to be partnering with Built Robotics on this significant milestone. They have proven market appetite and demand for the technology and have deployed working robots with leading construction companies around the country," said Next47's T.J. Rylander. "We believe Built is poised to lead this market and catalyze deployment of this technology across construction applications."

Built's technology transforms construction equipment — including excavators, bulldozers, and skid steers — into fully autonomous robots. The automated guidance systems can be installed on existing equipment from any manufacturer, while still maintaining complete manual operation capabilities. The upgraded equipment is able to perform common tasks fully autonomously, such as digging trenches, excavating foundations, and grading building pads. The autonomous fleet can be managed via a web-based platform, which allows remote equipment operators to supervise the robots.

The investment comes on the heels of Built signing over $100 million in customer commitments. Built's current fleet of robots has excavated 100,000 tons of material on projects such as wind farms, housing developments, and utility solar installations. In total, equipment upgraded by Built Robotics has operated for over 7,500 hours with a perfect safety record — equivalent to 350,000 miles of testing for self-driving cars.

"The shortage of qualified labor is an industry-wide challenge right now, and finding skilled workers is even more difficult on large-scale remote infrastructure projects. Our robotic equipment is able to shoulder some of the load by assisting with basic, repetitive tasks, freeing up human operators to focus on more complex activities," said Noah Ready-Campbell, CEO of Built Robotics. "I'm thrilled to be working with T.J. and Next47, as well as our existing investors, in writing the next chapter of Built Robotics."

About Built Robotics
Built Robotics develops AI guidance systems to transform heavy equipment into autonomous robots. The technology combines sensors such as GPS, cameras, and lidar with advanced software, and the systems can be installed on standard equipment from any manufacturer. Built's guidance systems are deployed today across the $1 trillion earthmoving industry, and they're being used to build critical infrastructure such as wind farms, gas pipelines, and new housing developments.

A product video is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYj2JqL1dJM

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/built-robotics-raises-33m-to-transform-construction-equipment-into-autonomous-robots-300920849.html

SOURCE Built Robotics

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:47
Gold trotz Fed-Zinssenkung unter Druck
09:50
Vontobel: derimail - Beyond Meat mit 90% Kapitalschutz
09:23
Impulse durch US-Zinsentscheid bleiben aus
08:24
Weekly-Hits: Ölmarkt & Videospiele
18.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ende des Bitcoin-Hypes? Grosse Börsen verzeichnen weniger Trades
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins erneut
SNB belässt Leitzins unverändert - Höherer Freibetrag für Banken
Roche-Genussscheine starten durch nach Investorentag
Apple und Irland wehren sich gegen Milliarden-Steuernachzahlung - EU verteidigt Vorgehen
Zalando-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Grossaktionär Kinnevik schliesst Platzierung von Zalando-Aktienpaket ab
US-Börsen schliessen mit leichten Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Angriff auf saudische Ölförderanlagen: Möglicher Wendepunkt auch für den Aktienmarkt?
Wall Street im Minus erwartet -- SMI stabil -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Brüssel erlaubt Deal zwischen RWE und E.ON unter Auflagen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Minus erwartet -- SMI stabil -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag zurückhaltend. Der deutsche DAX kann zulegen. Die asiatischen Märkte finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB