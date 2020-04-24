Buildings closed by coronavirus present another risk: Legionnaires' Disease

WARRENVILLE, Ill., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildings temporarily closed due to COVID-19 present an increased risk for waterborne pathogens like Legionella which can cause Legionnaires' Disease. Phigenics Director of Standards, Research and Compliance, Molly M. Scanlon , PhD., FAIA, FACHA and Chair of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) COVID-19 task force on health impacts, discusses the risk posed to the public amid the COVID-19 outbreak in a recent Reuters article and video . The AIA COVID-19 task force has developed an alternative care site (ACS) Preparedness Assessment Tool for healthcare operations in non-healthcare settings as a checklist for use by architects and public agencies during the public health pandemic response about building safety inclusive of water safety.

Dr. Scanlon commented, "My public health education at the University of Arizona encouraged the importance of leadership and service for the greater common good." As both an environmental health scientist and a licensed architect, she further commented, "Right now citizens are concerned about reopening our nation safely; it's important to recognize all aspects of safety including building water systems to reduce the risk of illness, injury, or death. Let's avoid the unintended consequence of Legionnaires' Disease from dormant building conditions."

Phigenics can help facility managers and building owners mitigate the risk of waterborne pathogens like Legionella with ANSI/ASHRAE 188 aligned water management programs. Phigenics services can be offered remotely. For more information on Phigenics water management programs and Legionella testing services please visit: https://info.phigenics.com/ or call 1-833-850-4087.

About Phigenics

Phigenics sells Comprehensive Water Management Programs . Facility managers and building owners use these programs to optimize the total cost of their water systems by improving safety and efficiency. These programs include regulatory compliance, data management and water testing analytical services, including Legionella testing services. As a non-conflicted, third party, Phigenics provides independent verification and validation that programs are defensible and water management goals have been achieved in the most cost-effective manner.

