+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.07.2019 22:07:37

Building the Tigo of the future

Building the Tigo of the future

Luxembourg, July 18, 2019

Millicom Chief Executive Officer Mauricio Ramos commented:

"We made significant progress on a number of strategically important fronts during Q2. First, we delivered solid quarter of growth in KPIs, especially HFC customer relationships, where our organic net additions are approaching 100,000 per quarter. Second, the integration of Cable Onda is progressing very well, and we now expect that Panama OCF for 2019 should surpass our initial expectations by about 10%, thanks mostly to procurement and other cost savings. We are well prepared to add mobile operations to our Panama operations later this year. Third and finally, consistent with our strategy of re-deploying capital from Africa to Latin America, we completed the disposal of our operations in Chad, and we closed our acquisition in Nicaragua. Although the current macroeconomic environment in Nicaragua presents challenges, we are excited about the long-term growth opportunity we see in the country."

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Georg Fischer AG / Logitech International SA 48130577 75.00 % 10.00 %
Apple / Intel / Microsoft 48130447 55.00 % 8.50 %
Georg Fischer AG / OC Oerlikon N / Sika AG 48130448 69.00 % 8.25 %

Q2 2019 Combined IAS 34 and Earnings Release [Attachment].

- END- 

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786 628 5300
press@millicom.com		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786 628 5270 
investors@millicom.com
  
Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786 628 5303  investors@millicom.com

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 48 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 10 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular SA is headquartered in Luxembourg.  

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Millicom International Cellular SAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Millicom International Cellular SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:46
Vontobel: Novartis-Zahlen begeistern - jetzt Anlageprodukt zeichnen!
13:39
Neue Nachfragesorgen setzen Ölpreisen zu
09:52
SMI legt gegen den Trend zu
09:40
Weekly-Hits: Dividenden & Getränkeindustrie
17.07.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
17.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Tata Motors Ltd
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:43
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Millicom International Cellular SA 57.52 0.28% Millicom International Cellular SA

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Novartis steigert Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn deutlich
Swatch-Aktie gewinnt: Swatch Group erzielt im ersten Halbjahr weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Tech-Milliardär Mark Cuban hält Facebooks Libra "für einen grossen Fehler"
Netflix-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Netflix enttäuscht mit schwachem Nutzerwachtum
Givaudan steigert Umsatz und Gewinne weniger als erwartet - Givaudan-Aktie knickt ein
Leonteq-Aktie hebt ab: Raiffeisen wird Beteiligung an Leonteq nicht abbauen
Facebooks Libra belastet: Bitcoin gerät deutlich unter Druck
Rekordserie bekommt einen Dämpfer: US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel
Polyphor stellt Phase-III-Studien mit Murepavadin ein - Aktie bricht kräftig ein
SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Wall Street letztendlich zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Wall Street letztendlich zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag freundlich, dagegen notierte der deutsche Leitindex DAX in Rot. Die US-Bösen zeigten sich verhalten. Die Märkte in Asien verbuchten Abschläge.

Finanzen.net News