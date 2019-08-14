Building Engines Ranks as One of America's Fastest Growing Companies on Annual Inc. 5000 List

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building Engines, the commercial real estate (CRE) industry's innovation leader in SaaS property management solutions, today announced that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States. The company, which ranked 3,290 overall, experienced 110 percent growth in the last three years and was the only technology firm for commercial real estate management & operations recognized on this year's list. Building Engines ranked #336 among software businesses, and among the top 100 fastest growing companies in Massachusetts (#93), and the metro-Boston area (#91).

Demonstrating continued demand for its superior platform, Building Engines grew its revenue by 110 percent in the past three years, from 2015 through 2018. This remarkable growth is due, in part, to the success of its 650 clients through an embrace of a forward-thinking approach to building operations that is data- and digital-driven. Building Engines helps manage 2.4 billion square feet across nearly 24,000 properties, with unparalleled customer service that has led to a 96 percent lifetime retention and 97 percent customer service satisfaction rate.

In the past 18 months, the company has also made two strategic acquisitions to enhance its already robust, powerful platform, including:



AwareManager in May 2018 , showcasing Building Engines' commitment to providing operational excellence through data-driven decision making

, which empowers CRE landlords, investors, brokers and managers to better understand and visualize the full potential value of their buildings

Additionally, Building Engines continues to invest in helping their clients improve their tenants' experiences, including its powerful automated messaging tool Bengie™, the CRE industry's first chatbot. Through messaging tools like Text/SMS and Slack, Bengie™ provides the easiest way possible for tenants to connect with buildings and management teams, allowing for improved communications and a superior user experience.

"Building Engines' inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is an exciting milestone in our momentum and validates the strength of our best-in-class CRE property management platform and proprietary technology," said Tim Curran, CEO of Building Engines. "Our team continues to work hard to build powerful, innovative technology that meets the needs of today's innovative and increasingly competitive owners, operators and more. By giving our customers total control over their properties and the confidence to make smarter decisions, we're helping CRE professionals win each day through exceptional operations."

Building Engines enables asset owners, owner/managers and third-party managers to deliver quality service to their tenants, communicate efficiently and timely, prioritize maintenance and manage operational risk. Its web and mobile property management software connects the processes and people involved in operating a building or portfolio and automates the workflow and information capture for all a building's activities. Leading, innovative companies like Beacon Capital Partners, Normandy Real Estate Partners, John Hancock Real Estate, Biomed Realty and more successfully use its platform to reduce costs, increase efficiency and create an identifiable CRE brand.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Complete results can be viewed at - https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

