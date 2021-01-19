Building a smart, sustainable and modular future in the Nordics with Algeco

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four of the leading modular building companies in the Nordic region – Malthus Uniteam, Wexus, Algeco and Temporary Space Nordics – are today delighted to announce that they are coming together to operate under one brand, Algeco.

With a fleet of over 20,000 rental modules across Norway, Finland, Sweden and Denmark, Algeco will combine the strengths and expertise of these four companies, providing customers with even more choice and better value.

Algeco will be led across the Nordics by Steinar Aasland, formerly CEO of Malthus Uniteam. He will be supported by MDs in each of the individual Nordic markets, and an MD at Algeco's manufacturing facility in Estonia.

Steinar Aasland, MD, Algeco, commented: ‟Trading as Algeco in each of our Nordic markets it will be easier for our customers, who can now turn to us as one supplier for a huge range of products and support whilst continuing to receive the highest levels of service. Local knowledge, expertise and strong relationships will remain central to Algeco's success and we will continue to empower local management and their teams to deliver for our customers in each country. This is an exciting time for Algeco and I look forward to working with my colleagues to build this great business."

Algeco, Malthus Uniteam, Wexus, and Temporary Space Nordics are all owned by Modulaire Group, Europe and Asia Pacific's leading modular space company.

Mark Higson, Chief Executive Officer, Modulaire Group, commented: ‟Malthus Uniteam, Wexus, Algeco and Temporary Space Nordics are all well-positioned within their own markets, each driven by their high quality products and solutions, their strong customer relationships, and their expert local management teams. Together as Algeco they will be even stronger for their customers and colleagues. This will further enhance their position across the Nordics and ultimately support the goal of being the number one player in this important and growing market."

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire Group is a leading business services company specialising in modular space. We offer sales and rentals of high quality temporary modular buildings, barracks and containers across a number of sectors, including public administration (schools, preschools, care facilities), construction, infrastructure and energy. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately 250,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe and Scandinavia, Elliott in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

