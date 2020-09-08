Building A Game Plan For Success

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People who aspire to achieving more in their lives, whether money, promotions, more satisfying relationships, bigger clients, or anything else important, must be willing to take action. Business and goal-setting expert Kevin Shulman provides a proven system for setting and achieving goals in GOAL-SETTING BOOT CAMP: Getting From Where You Are To Where You Want To Be, the newest book from Sandler Training (www.Sandler.com).

The process starts with written goals. Shulman advocates people writing down what they want their life to look like a year from now, five years from now, and in retirement. The next step is to figure out what needs to be done to attain these goals.

The book details the Goal-Setting Boot Camp, an intensive multi-day process to identify what matters most to an individual and work from there to create successful outcomes, including financial goals, career goals, and company goals. Effective goal setting starts in the personal realm and moves outward.

Day 1 is a series of exercises to help discover what's really important: what one values most; how to value time; and core values.

Day 2 features a life-changing exercise: the 10-year projection, which is about thinking and projecting a decade into the future.

Day 3 contains a 10-step program for creating and using a personal goals book — a unique journal that will take readers from where they are today into the reality of their dreams and visions for the future.

Day 4 is a special supplemental section for business owners and sales professionals. It has a series of exercises designed to increase sales revenues, grow existing accounts, and increase business. Shulman introduces The Business Doubler tool which is essential for all business leaders and entrepreneurs.

By following the program in GOAL-SETTING BOOT CAMP, readers will experience the thrill of discovering strengths they never knew they had and be in a position to achieve more in their personal and professional lives.

About The Author

As a certified Sandler trainer, Kevin Shulman has helped individuals, companies, and professional organizations set and attain important goals for almost 30 years. He specializes in helping business owners, sales leaders, and salespeople grow their base of business and reach their full potential.

For more information, please visit:

www.sandler.com/resources/sandler-books/goal-setting-bootcamp

