Builder as Developer: Hanna Construction Engineering Has Pioneered a New Niche of Contracting

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles holds some of the world's most envied real estate that continues to attract buyers and renters from around the world who seek to live out the "California Dream". To fill this demand, new residential and commercial developments continue to pop up around every corner to maintain and modernize one of the nation's largest cities. Projects such as these take immense planning, masterful minds, and professionals in various niche industries to bring the concept of new development to life. Hanna Construction Engineering, Los Angeles' premier general contracting firm, is breaking the norm to provide a service that takes a project from vision to fruition with full-service contracting from pre-construction planning, all the way through the final touches of a project.

Specializing in structural and subterranean new-construction projects, specifically new-construction luxury residential homes and multifamily apartment buildings, Hanna Construction self-performs the majority of each project, reducing friction, confusion, and road-blocks to bring the focus back to exceptional service.

Hanna Construction Engineering is setting a new standard in the Los Angeles construction industry, acting as the one-stop-shop for both residential and commercial developments. From custom luxury homes to 70-unit condo buildings, Hanna Construction Engineering manages:

Design and Consulting

Planning and Project Management – Building Plans, Entitlements and Approvals, Permits, etc

Development — Demolition, Earthmoving, Permanent Shoring, Foundation, Temporary Shoring, Structural Cement, Structural Steel, Framing, and more

Holding three state licenses in General Engineering (A), General Building (B), and Concrete (C-8), the Hanna team is equipped with the tools, experience, and expertise to get any job done. Most Developers and project Owners mistakenly hire inexperienced engineers and architects who drive up costs due to the unfamiliarity of market prices and materials, but this is where Hanna Construction truly thrives. From day one of a project, Hanna Construction acts as a "Builder as a Developer" to ensure clients and investors get the best return on their investment and reducing unnecessary costs.

Through proof of concept, dedication to their craft, and unwavering commitment to excellence in their field; Hanna Construction Engineering's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Hanna Construction, please visit: www.Hanna-Construction.com

About Hanna Construction Engineering

Hanna Construction Engineering, based in Los Angeles, was founded by Max Sadeghian in 1978. During the past 43 years, Hanna Construction has built many schools, hundreds of residential homes, and close to a thousand apartment building units in California. In 2018, after graduating from Pepperdine School of Law, David B. Zand joined Max Sadeghian with his city planning, real estate, and legal background to further expand the company into the development space and distinguish Hanna Construction as one of the few full-service construction companies in Los Angeles. Hanna Construction holds three contractor licenses, Class A (General Engineering), Class B (General Building), and Class C-8 (Concrete).

Press Contact:



David B Zand,

(424) 535-3455

http://www.Hanna-Construction.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/builder-as-developer-hanna-construction-engineering-has-pioneered-a-new-niche-of-contracting-301245704.html

SOURCE Hanna Construction Engineering