12.08.2021 19:55:00

Build Your Future Launches New Website Geared for Generation Z

ALACHUA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on research collected from students, industry members and counselors, Build Your Future (BYF) recently launched a new website with enhanced resources. With a shifted focus on Generation Z, the updated website puts additional emphasis on authenticity while continuing to showcase construction as an industry of choice.

NCCER and Build Your Future Logos

With Gen Z expected to make up 27% of the global workforce by 2025, it is critical that the industry is able to gain the attention of this generation while encouraging them to take action to enter the construction field. For a deeper understanding of this key demographic, BYF conducted research on two important audiences: Gen Z students and school guidance counselors.

Gen Z requires authenticity and diversity in advertising and educational materials, highlighting the importance of spotlighting real craft professionals. With this in mind, BYF developed a new poster series featuring men and women who work in the trades. Now optimized for a Gen Z audience, the website is a resource that industry and counselors can share with students for independent career exploration. 

As the world's first technology natives, Gen Z students expect technologically advanced and innovative industries. To appeal to this growing part of the workforce, it is important to demonstrate that construction is an industry that will put employees at the forefront of cutting-edge technology. An added bonus of the industry that will help drive young workers to the field is the clear opportunity for career advancement and financial security.

With the launch of the new website, BYF has an increased focus on connecting with counselors and educators. These key groups actively have conversations with students about careers and influence career decisions. To assist counselors and educators, BYF created classroom materials, a career plan template and a landing page with unique resources to meet their specific needs.

Coming this fall, BYF will release recruitment toolkits, which will help industry members and educators encourage students to explore careers in construction. These toolkits will include instructions for outreach, tips and tricks for engagement, printed resources and swag for students.

To learn more about what construction has to offer and how you can get involved, explore the new Build Your Future at byf.org.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications for skilled craft professionals. NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes accreditation, training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

About Build Your Future – Build Your Future (BYF) is NCCER's national image enhancement and recruitment initiative for the construction industry. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of craft professionals by making career and technical education a priority in secondary schools, shifting negative public perception about careers in the construction industry and providing a path from ambition, to training, to job placement as a craft professional. BYF provides a number of resources to assist industry, education and military organizations in achieving these goals. For more information, visit byf.org.

Contact: 
Christina Catron
888.622.3720 x 6909
marketing@nccer.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/build-your-future-launches-new-website-geared-for-generation-z-301354587.html

SOURCE Build Your Future

﻿

