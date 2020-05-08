Build compliant AWS Infrastructure with the New SaaS solution from Prancer

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prancer, a company that provides clients with a framework to validate resources that they deploy on the cloud, is excited to announce a long list of new SaaS features that will allow companies to expand their AWS cloud computing capabilities. Companies who rely on AWS to help run their businesses, can now use AWS and prancer SaaS features to safely deploy and monitor resources to the cloud.

As part of prancer's commitment to helping businesses safely take full advantage of cloud technology, they have added new features in prancer SaaS offering that will allow AWS users to enjoy the benefits of their pre and post deployment validation framework. Customers can quickly and easily run tests and security scans before your information and applications are deployed to the cloud. Not only does this ensure a successful launch, it also helps to protect your data against security vulnerabilities.

To help users better grasp the benefits of prancer's new features that support infrastructure as code, prancer provides a free tier for proof-of-concept. You can explore prancer products and features and experience firsthand how they will impact your business without having to make a purchase. All of prancer's new AWS SaaS features will integrate with existing DevOps and IT team projects without causing delays. It is possible to use the available compliance tests, or write custom compliance tests and queries using the Open Policy Agent (OPA) and leveraging the existing knowledge in writing the compliance policies. This means less time worrying about keeping the compliance in the cloud.

The AWS SaaS features are also designed to provide maximum safety and security. Prancer provides Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security scan to validate the AWS Cloud Formation templates before any resource is deployed to the AWS. This is the best way to protect resources in the cloud and prevent security breaches and keep compliance in place.

These new SaaS features for AWS are just the latest in a long line of improvements that prancer continues to roll out in an effort to continue to meet the changing needs of customers. By staying ahead of technology trends, they are able to support their customers as they work on scaling their businesses.

About Prancer

Prancer Enterprise (http://www.prancer.io) was created with the goal of providing any size business with a cloud validation framework that enables cloud governance and multi-cloud validation compliance. By understanding the needs of today's clients, creating innovative solutions and collaborating through open source networks, we are working to make cloud technology more secure and versatile.

To learn more about Prancer and how we can help your company, contact us today.

SOURCE Prancer