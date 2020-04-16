+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
16.04.2020 10:10:00

BUFFERZONE® to Provide Zero-trust Virtual Container for Working From Home

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BUFFERZONE® Security, a provider of next-generation endpoint security solutions, announced today the availability of BUFFERZONE WFH (Work From Home) package, allowing its customers to securely access corporate resources on all Windows PCs, including home Windows PCs.

BUFFERZONE assumes that the home PC is not secure, not managed, and should not retain corporate data. It will not allow access to the content in the contained session from outside of the container, keeping corporate data safe. BUFFERZONE WFH secures corporate access on the Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC) by establishing a containerized and isolated environment, with trusted and managed policies and applications.

BUFFERZONE maximizes user productivity with seamless, unrestricted access to information and applications, while empowering IT with a simple, lightweight, and cost-effective solution for up to thousands of endpoints within and beyond the corporate network and according to security best practices. 

BUFFERZONE Announces WFH Edition

BUFFERZONE Security announces the introduction of support for WFH: "In the current trend of the COVID-19 around the globe, organization would be required to address WFH challenges, BUFFERZONE WFH helps the transition and promotes secure remote from home connection to corporate assets, be it in the cloud or on prem", said Israel Levy, BUFFERZONE Security's CEO. The solution is available to early users (Beta) via the company's channel partners.

The BUFFERZONE agent is an advanced endpoint isolation solution for endpoint protection, including automatic containment for Safe Browsing Safe Bridging (CDR) and Safe Mail. Browsing sessions that access external, untrusted content such as unknown internet sites are kept in a virtual container, protecting trusted resources from any potential threats; email message and attachments from untrusted sources are similarly contained. The SafeBridge® technology allows safe extraction from the container using CDR technologies, and advanced code analysis (static and dynamic) for files containing macros and executables.

BUFFERZONE protects organizations from a wide range of threats with patented containment, CDR - bridging and intelligence technologies. Instead of blocking, BUFFERZONE isolates potentially malicious content from web browsers, email, communication apps like WhatsApp, Line, WeChat, Zoom and removable storage, into a virtual container that keeps the application separate from real memory, registry, files and network resources of the computer.

About BUFFERZONE 

BUFFERZONE endpoint security solutions protect enterprises from advanced threats including ransomware, zero-days, phishing scams and APTs. With cutting-edge containment, CDR - bridging and intelligence, BUFFERZONE gives employees seamless access to Internet applications, mail and removable storage – while keeping the enterprise safe. Learn more at BUFFERZONEsecurity.com. Follow BUFFERZONE on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook 

©2020 BUFFERZONE Security Ltd. All rights reserved. BUFFERZONE®, SafeBridge® are registered trademark of BUFFERZONE Security Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: 
Loren Rozenbloom 
Bufferzone 
+972 54-445-0214 
lorenr@buffer.zone  

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bufferzone-to-provide-zero-trust-virtual-container-for-working-from-home-301041764.html

SOURCE BUFFERZONE

