Buffalo Funds Portfolio Manager Included in Citywire's List of Top 20 Female Portfolio Managers in the U.S.

MISSION, Ks., Dec. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Citywire recently completed an analysis of 16,000 portfolio managers around the world and created a ranking of the top 20 female portfolio managers in the United States. Managers on the list are ranked by risk-adjusted returns of their fund portfolio over the past three years. To make the cut, they must also have top-quartile absolute returns in their particular investment disciplines over that period.

Nicole Kornitzer was included in the list for the second consecutive time – one of only seven women to accomplish the feat. "The fact there are seven of the same names in the 2019 and 2018 lists undoubtedly speaks to these investors' skills and consistency, but it also reflects the fact that the strategies that worked three years ago – for example, long risk, growth equities and corporate bonds – are still working today," said Frank Talbot, Head of Investment Research at Citywire.

Nicole, who was ranked #15, has co-managed the Buffalo International Fund since 2009. She also appeared in the Top 20 ranking in 2016.

"We believe Nicole's inclusion on the Citywire top manager list is a strong testament to the quality of fund managers we have on staff, and we are proud of Nicole's accomplishments," said Clay Brethour, CFA, Buffalo Funds President.

The Buffalo International Fund management team of Nicole Kornitzer and Bill Kornitzer, CFA, (manager since Fund's inception) consistently apply the Buffalo Funds' top-down, trend-based analysis, searching for companies that appear poised to benefit from long-term secular growth trends. Thorough country analysis, with an overlay of macro and financial country-specific data, and rigorous bottom-up stock selection help determine investment allocations. Ultimately, stocks are selected based on deep, fundamental research and strict valuation guidelines.

About Buffalo Funds

The Buffalo Funds are a family of 10 actively-managed mutual funds offering a variety of domestic equity, international equity, and income-generating investment strategies. We believe that patient investing backed by solid, intelligent research is the best way to achieve potential long-term financial rewards. Disciplined investment decisions are made using a distinct, time-tested investment approach guided by trend analysis, rigorous fundamental company research, and strict security valuation parameters. buffalofunds.com

About Kornitzer Capital Management

KCM is a privately-held, employee-owned corporation, founded in 1989 by John C. Kornitzer. The firm was created to manage customized portfolios for private clients and institutions. We continue to provide client-focused, personalized money management through our Private Client Services group, and pension, corporate, and foundation separate account management through our institutional services group. With our approach to lifetime asset management, KCM helps clients achieve their long-term financial goals throughout the various investment stages including accumulation, preservation, and retirement. kornitzercapitalmanagement.com

An explanation of how manager ratings are assigned by CityWire can be found at http://citywireusa.com/news/ratings-faq/a703353.

