SMI 11’117 0.2%  SPI 14’036 0.2%  Dow 33’073 1.4%  DAX 14’749 0.9%  Euro 1.1092 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’867 0.9%  Gold 1’732 0.3%  Bitcoin 51’186 5.7%  Dollar 0.9393 0.0%  Öl 64.3 4.0% 

Bufab Aktie [Valor: 23692721 / ISIN: SE0005677135]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.03.2021 19:30:00

Bufab Group: President and CEO Jörgen Rosengren leaves Bufab

Bufab
219.50 SEK 2.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Värnamo, March 28, 2021



Jörgen Rosengren, Bufab's President and CEO, has informed the Board that he intends to leave the company for a similar role in another industry. He will remain in his role during his notice period,  until September 2021 at the most. The work on recruiting a successor has started.

"Since its IPO in 2014, Bufab has shown strong profitable growth and developed into a leading company in its industry. Through investment in new customer solutions, international expansion, efficiency and acquisitions, the company has strengthened its market position and global presence. Turnover and profit have more than doubled. The company now has a strong base for further growth.
      I would like to thank Jörgen for his efforts for Bufab and for the good results he and Bufab's management and whole team have achieved. The Board regrets that Jörgen has decided to leave Bufab but at the same time respects his decision. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish him success in future endeavors.
      The Board and Bufab's management are now focusing on continued profitable growth while recruiting a new CEO", says Bengt Liljedahl, Chairman of the Board.

"After nine exciting and developmental years with Bufab, it is with very mixed feelings that I have made the decision to move on. But Bufab has a very good board and management, a strong ownership structure, stable customer relationships, as well as good growth, profitability and financial position. I am convinced that Bufab will continue its successful development in the future", says Jörgen Rosengren, Bufab's outgoing CEO.


For more information, please contact:

Bengt Liljedahl, Chairman of the Board, Bufab Group, tel. +46 370 69 38 80


This information is such that Bufab AB (publ) is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned contacts on March 28, 2021 at 19:30 CET.




About Bufab
Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab’s Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers’ value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland and is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,300 employees. Bufab’s net sales for 2020 amounted to SEK 4.8 billion and the operating margin was 10.1 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker "BUFAB”. Please visit www.bufab.com for more information.

Attachment


Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Analysen zu Bufab Holding AB

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

26.03.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
26.03.21 Pandemie-Verlierer mit Potenzial - Märkte & Zertifikate focus 02/2021
26.03.21 Deutschland im Superwahljahr – Wie beeinflusst Politik die Börse? | BX Swiss TV
26.03.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtstrend weiter intakt / EUR/USD – Langfristiger Kursrückgang?
25.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc
mehr

https://youtu.be/gHXCZIRaK7I

Superwahljahr in Deutschland: neben der Bundestagswahl am 26.September 2021 stehen bzw. standen einige Landtags- und Kommunalwahlen im deutschen Wahlkalender. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, wirft er einen Blick auf die ersten Landtagswahlen in Baden-Württemberg und Rheinland-Pfalz. Ob die Coronapolitik, die grösste Rolle spielt, warum aus der «Virusangst» eher eine «Existenzangst» geworden ist, welche Auswirkung auf die Börse zu erwarten wären, sollte es zu einem Regierungswechsel kommen, erörtert Alexander Berger weiter.

Deutschland im Superwahljahr – Wie beeinflusst Politik die Börse? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Technische Panne bei Krypto-Börse erlaubte Kauf von Bitcoin mit Mega-Preisabschlag
Wasserstoff, Erneuerbare Energien & Co.: So können Anleger am ESG-Trend 2021 partizipieren
Bill Gross verdiente Millionen mit Wette gegen die GameStop-Aktie
KW 12: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Elon Musk: Teslas Cybertruck soll aussergewöhnliche Funktion mitbringen
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Auf diese Elektro-Autobauer setzt die UBS beim E-Lkw-Markt
Auf diese zwei Biotech-Aktien setzt Milliardär Jim Simons

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten