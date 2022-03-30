Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’244 -0.7%  SPI 15’658 -0.7%  Dow 35’248 -0.1%  DAX 14’606 -1.5%  Euro 1.0302 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’959 -1.1%  Gold 1’935 0.8%  Bitcoin 43’569 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9233 -0.8%  Öl 113.8 2.2% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

Bufab Aktie [Valor: 23692721 / ISIN: SE0005677135]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.03.2022 18:00:00

Bufab Group: Bufab publishes Annual- and Sustainability Report for 2021

Bufab
338.00 SEK 5.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PRESS RELEASE, Värnamo March 30, 2022


Bufab’s Annual- and Sustainability Report for 2021 is now available on the Group’s website www.bufab.com.

The financial year covers the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021.

 

For further information, please contact:

Marcus Söderberg, CFO, Bufab Group, telephone: +46 370 69 69 00

 

This information is information that Bufab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18.00 CET on March 30, 2022.

 

 

About Bufab
Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab’s Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers’ value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland, Sweden and today is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,500 employees. Bufab’s net sales for the past 12 months amounted to SEK 5.9 billion and the operating margin was 11.8 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker "BUFAB”. Please visit www.bufab.com for more information.

Attachments


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Bufab Holding AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten