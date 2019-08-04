BuckWholesale.com Announced Its Inaugural Hat and Cap Design Scholarship

ATLANTA, August 04, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BuckWholesale.com, Atlanta-based hats and caps wholesaler, recently announced its inaugural hats and caps design scholarship. The application window is open until the end of the year (December 31st).

Having been a hats wholesaler since 2003, the company is proud to be able to offer an opportunity to support college students for their creativity in design. "Many of our customers embroider and decorate their hats," says BuckWholesale's manager, Timmy Liu. "We feel that creating a scholarship to reward college students who can create amazing hat designs is a truly fitting way to give back to the community and support the next generation."

The BuckWholesale scholarship is for a hat design accompanied by an essay about what makes the design unique and how the design would be marketed and sold to the public. College students of any major are welcome to apply. Applicants must currently have at least a 3.0 GPA and be enrolled in an accredited university course in the current school term.

Applications will be reviewed by BuckWholesale based on the clarity of the essay, the originality of the design, the creativity of the design, and fulfillment of requirements. The first-place design and essay will receive a $2000 prize, while the runner-up will receive $200 in BuckWholesale store credit.

BuckWholesale is a premiere hat and cap wholesaler in the Atlanta area, with a wide selection from trucker caps and dad hats to baseball caps and T-shirts. For more information regarding the scholarship, please visit https://www.buckwholesale.com/scholarship.

