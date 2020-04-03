03.04.2020 20:20:00

Buck to host webinar on navigating COVID-19 compliance challenges under CARES Act and Families First Coronavirus Response Act

NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As employers navigate the immediate impact of COVID-19 and respond to rapidly evolving business and legislative requirements, they need to pay attention to new compliance obligations that impact workforce planning and benefit programs.

(PRNewsfoto/Buck)

In an effort to help organizations understand recent changes, Buck, an integrated HR and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, will host Navigating COVID-19 compliance challenges under the CARES Act and Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) on Tuesday, April 7 at 1 p.m. ET.

Principals Amy Dunn and Jane Lee, Principal and Consulting Actuary Rich Stover, and Director Nancy Vary from Buck's Compliance Consulting practice will explore how the CARES Act and FFCRA impact:

  • Layoffs and furloughs
  • Select retirement plan compliance issues
  • Plan fundamentals

You can register for the webinar here.

This is the third webinar from Buck to respond to the economic and workforce impact of COVID-19. Working through COVID-19: Effective communications strategies to keep your workforce engaged and Perspectives on a volatile market and the impact of COVID-19: Managing pension risk in an era of uncertainty were held in March and are available for replay.

About Buck
Together with our clients, we're defining the new social contract between employers and their employees to not only accommodate shifting expectations, but to stay ahead of them. Driven by best-in-class technology and leading analytics capabilities, our consulting solutions and easy-to-use administration platform are helping the world's most forward-thinking organizations re-envision and re-design the way people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

Media contact: 
Lumina Communications for Buck
Hollie Smith / Michael Gallo
646-741-8359 / 212-239-8594
Buck@luminapr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buck-to-host-webinar-on-navigating-covid-19-compliance-challenges-under-cares-act-and-families-first-coronavirus-response-act-301035171.html

SOURCE Buck

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 401.70
2.66 %
Alcon 48.38
1.68 %
Sika 154.20
1.38 %
Nestle 102.36
1.27 %
Novartis 81.65
1.08 %
Swiss Life Hldg 305.60
-1.77 %
Adecco Group 35.37
-2.54 %
Geberit 402.00
-2.59 %
The Swatch Grp 182.35
-3.06 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
-9.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:14
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:00
Trump befeuert die Ölpreise
08:10
SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
06:14
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Weiter fallende Notierungen erwartet / LafargeHolcim – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend
02.04.20
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:53
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
02.04.20
Schroders: Peter Harrison: Wie die Investmentbranche während der Covid-Krise helfen kann
01.04.20
Schroders: Das Coronavirus wird eine "schwere" Rezession auslösen
mehr
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Investor: Jetzt Aktien zu kaufen wird sich in 12 Monaten auszahlen
ams schliesst Kapitalerhöhung über 1,75 Milliarden Franken ab - Aktie gibt nach
Tesla-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Erwartungen beim Quartalsabsatz übertroffen
Portfoliomanager analysiert: Haben die Märkte ihren Tiefpunkt schon erreicht?
Fed-Massnahmen zeigen kaum Wirkung: Kauft die US-Notenbank jetzt auch Aktien auf?
adidas braucht in der Corona-Krise frisches Geld - Aktie verliert deutlich
Nestlé zahlt Prämie an "Frontmitarbeitende" in der Schweiz - Aktie im Plus
Wall Street letztlich mit Aufschlägen -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne einheitliche Tendenz
SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen dick im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Bâloise-Aktie volatil: Generalversammlung findet ohne Aktionäre statt - Dividende bestätigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen dick im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Die US-Börsen notieren im Freitagsgeschäft mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt war am Freitag von Höhen und Tiefen gezeichnet. Der deutsche Börsenhandel konnte sich ebenfalls nicht so recht entscheiden. Auch die Indizes in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB