03.04.2020 20:20:00
Buck to host webinar on navigating COVID-19 compliance challenges under CARES Act and Families First Coronavirus Response Act
NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As employers navigate the immediate impact of COVID-19 and respond to rapidly evolving business and legislative requirements, they need to pay attention to new compliance obligations that impact workforce planning and benefit programs.
In an effort to help organizations understand recent changes, Buck, an integrated HR and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, will host Navigating COVID-19 compliance challenges under the CARES Act and Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) on Tuesday, April 7 at 1 p.m. ET.
Principals Amy Dunn and Jane Lee, Principal and Consulting Actuary Rich Stover, and Director Nancy Vary from Buck's Compliance Consulting practice will explore how the CARES Act and FFCRA impact:
- Layoffs and furloughs
- Select retirement plan compliance issues
- Plan fundamentals
You can register for the webinar here.
This is the third webinar from Buck to respond to the economic and workforce impact of COVID-19. Working through COVID-19: Effective communications strategies to keep your workforce engaged and Perspectives on a volatile market and the impact of COVID-19: Managing pension risk in an era of uncertainty were held in March and are available for replay.
About Buck
Together with our clients, we're defining the new social contract between employers and their employees to not only accommodate shifting expectations, but to stay ahead of them. Driven by best-in-class technology and leading analytics capabilities, our consulting solutions and easy-to-use administration platform are helping the world's most forward-thinking organizations re-envision and re-design the way people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.
