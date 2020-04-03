Buck to host webinar on navigating COVID-19 compliance challenges under CARES Act and Families First Coronavirus Response Act

NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As employers navigate the immediate impact of COVID-19 and respond to rapidly evolving business and legislative requirements, they need to pay attention to new compliance obligations that impact workforce planning and benefit programs.

In an effort to help organizations understand recent changes, Buck , an integrated HR and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, will host Navigating COVID-19 compliance challenges under the CARES Act and Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) on Tuesday, April 7 at 1 p.m. ET.

Principals Amy Dunn and Jane Lee, Principal and Consulting Actuary Rich Stover, and Director Nancy Vary from Buck's Compliance Consulting practice will explore how the CARES Act and FFCRA impact:

Layoffs and furloughs

Select retirement plan compliance issues

Plan fundamentals

