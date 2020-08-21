Bublar Group takes the next steps in soft launching MMO mobile game Otherworld Heroes

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bublar Group is moving forward in the soft launch of the location-based MMORPG: Otherworld Heroes. Additional countries in Asia and Europe will be added with Philippines and Romania in pool position. More countries will be added gradually.

During the summer, the game has been test launched in Sweden, Poland and Indonesia as the first markets. The soft launch phase aims to test, calibrate and evaluate the game for technology, retention and monetization for the upcoming global launch.

The outcome of the first user acquisition campaign is evaluated from the Swedish user base. The latest statistics validate the data collected from previous beta tests, demonstrating good potential; Retention Day 1: 37.7%, Day 7: 17.0% and Day 28: 6.6%, compared to industry standard for the best performing games in the role-playing game genre mobile, which is for Day 1: 35%, Day 7: 11% and Day 28: 4%. We are now continuing with additional test countries in Europe and Asia to have a larger base to evaluate from, as the data from Poland and Indonesia were affected by Covid-19.

"Otherworld Heroes is a technologically advanced online game where the GPS positions of the players are shared between each other in real time and visualized on the imaginative mobile map where the whole world is the playing field. The feedback we receive from our enthusiastic players, along with the data we now collect from the test launches, is paramount in preparing the game for rollout in the major commercial markets," said Wictor Hattenbach, Game Studio Director at Bublars Game Studio.

The players can individually and together work to solve missions, fight enemies, and gather resources to advance through the game's different dimensions. The soft launch takes place in different phases on the iOS and Android platforms with a focus on testing, evaluating and improving technology, gaming experience and monetization for commercial launch.



The game can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play:

https://apps.apple.com/se/app/otherworld-heroes/id1348663985

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bublar.mercury

Read more on: https://otherworldheroes.com/

Otherworld Heroes won the 2020 Auggie Awards earlier this year.

Watch the video here: Otherworld Heroes Auggie Awards winner 2020

