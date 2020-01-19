"Bubbies" Board Chairman Brings CPG Expertise to Cannabis Company

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Union Cannabis Group Inc (UCG), a leading manufacturing and consulting company in the cannabis industry, recently expanded its advisory board with the addition of Adam E. Robins, an expert in the food and confectionery manufacturing and venture capital industries. UCG sees Robins as a strategic addition to their team at this time, as the consumer product goods (CPG) market is on the verge of widescale adoption of cannabinoid infusion in products.

Robins is an experienced executive director with a background in commercial banking, private investment banking, negotiation, sales and entrepreneurship. He is currently co-founder and president of Dobson Avenue Capital Partners and founder of GrowChicago Fund, which is committed to investing in the food and beverage space in Chicago, targeting startups created and run by minorities, women, LGBQT, veterans and other underserved communities. He also serves on numerous advisory boards. "Given my commitment to Chicago's ever-increasing impact in the food space, many of the entrepreneurs I am involved with are already working with or planning on developing a CBD component to their products," he said. "These companies want to know they are working with reputable and reliable supply chain vendors and I'm excited to introduce them to UCG."

Robins currently serves as Chairman of the Board for Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts, Inc., a rapidly expanding frozen novelty company that experienced a 290% growth of revenue from 2017 through 2019 with international distribution including Whole Foods and Costco.

UCG is an expert in the fields of laboratory design, equipment specification, hydrocarbon and ethanol extraction, and product formulation. UCG also owns and operates the award-winning brand Dabstract, a connoisseur recreational cannabis brand that is available throughout the state of Washington and is currently expanding to four additional states. Additionally, UCG has other brands in development including a CBD and other cannabinoid ingredient brand.

UCG is poised to penetrate further into the CBD space in 2020, and Robins, formerly a longtime Chairman and CEO of a candy, confectionery and chocolate manufacturing and distribution company, brings a unique set of skills to the table. With over 20 years in the industry, he is connected to candy and confectionery manufacturers around the country, most of which he says are toying with the idea of implementing CBD in their products: "There's a world waiting for it."

Sushanta Parikh, Chief Executive Officer of UCG, sees this as a strategic time in the legal cannabis industry. "We are on the precipice of a large CPG market that will be emerging," he said. "This is a transitional time in that while cannabis is not legalized on the federal level, the FDA is getting involved with regulating the CBD that was legalized through the 2018 farm bill." This, he said, is where Robin's background and expertise promises to be so impactful.

"Any company that decides to add CBD to their product should do as much research as possible to verify that the CBD ingredient they choose is the best available from a quality, supply chain, and formulation perspective," Robins said. "UCG has a great track record in the cannabis business with a formidable business model that can provide its customers with significant confidence when choosing a CBD supplier, or in planning their CBD production facilities. It's the best of the best."

