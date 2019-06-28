BTS WORLD Original Soundtrack Album To Be Released Worldwide On June 28

- Music Video for Title Song "Heartbeat" Also Available on June 28

- Highly Anticipated BTS WORLD Mobile Game Becomes the No.1 Downloaded Free Game on iOS in 33 Countries Across North America, Europe and Asia Within the First 14 Hours Since Launch

SEOUL, South Korea, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ -- Netmarble today announced that BTS WORLD's full, original soundtrack (OST) album will be available worldwide on June 28 at 6 PM KST. BTS WORLD , the highly anticipated mobile game that offers the fantastic experience of becoming BTS' manager, was released on June 26.

"Heartbeat," the title song from BTS WORLD's OST, first debuted exclusively in the mobile game on June 26. The pop rock track, which follows the game's story of the seven members of BTS making their way to become superstars, features the attractive tones and harmony of the group and delivers touching and powerful emotions. The song features production from GRAMMY Award-winning producer, mixer and songwriter DJ Swivel.

To coincide with the release of the OST, a brand new video for "Heartbeat" will be available on June 28. With a theme based on BTS WORLD's "Another Story" game content, the video depicts the stories of the seven members living their own dreams as ordinary people in a parallel universe as opposed to their present reality.

The first original game soundtrack ever from BTS, the BTS WORLD OST album features 14 tracks, including background music from the game, theme songs for each member and three previously released unit songs. These unit songs are "Dream Glow" by Jin, Jimin and Jung Kook; "A Brand New Day" by j-hope and V; and "All Night" by RM and SUGA.

BTS WORLD is a story-based mobile simulation game that takes players back to the start before the band's debut to pursue the role of BTS' manager, with the ultimate goal of fostering BTS to become superstars.

Players can interact virtually with BTS as a manager in the game through various 1:1 interactive content, as well as collect and upgrade BTS member cards to clear missions and open more stories along the way. The game also features individual stories of BTS members within the game's "Another Story" content where each member appears as the main character in their individual story.

BTS WORLD is now available worldwide (excluding some countries) for iOS and Android devices. Since its June 26 release, the game has become the No.1 downloaded free game on iOS in 33 countries across North America, Europe and Asia within the first 14 hours. For more information, please visit the official site [ https://btsw.netmarble.com ] or follow BTS WORLD on Twitter , YouTube and Instagram .

About Netmarble Corporation

Netmarble Corporation strives to entertain audiences of all ages around the world by providing great mobile gaming experiences. Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble is one of the fastest-growing mobile game companies and consistently ranks as a top mobile developer and publisher worldwide. With more than 6,000 employees, Netmarble has been producing and servicing some of the most successful mobile games including Lineage 2: Revolution, Blade & Soul Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Everybody's Marble, and Seven Knights. As a parent company to Kabam, a top mobile game developer in massively multiplayer free-to-play games, and the largest shareholder to Jam City, a leading casual social game developer, Netmarble has a strategic partnership with CJ ENM Corporation, Asia's largest entertainment company, Tencent Holdings, Asia's largest internet company, and NCsoft, a prominent MMORPG company. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com

About Big Hit Entertainment

Founded in February 2005 in South Korea by CEO and Producer Bang Si-Hyuk, Big Hit Entertainment's core business focuses on music production, artist management and publishing. Big Hit's business ventures incorporate and develop a range of content produced from top-notch artists' IP, including global superstars BTS and its newest addition TOMORROW X TOGETHER. With its mission of 'Music & Artist for Healing,' Big Hit strives to impart a positive influence through content while providing comfort and inspiration to music fans worldwide.

About Takeone Company

Takeone Company Corp. is an innovative content company that utilizes pop-culture within a gaming environment. Established in 2016, Takeone is leading the new genre of mobile games called 'Cinematic Games' that combines interactive game elements within a story concept based on both pop-culture and original IP's. The games include full motion videos and various visual contents that push the boundaries of next-generation storytelling. Years of experience and knowledge in both storytelling and game development have led to the creation of cinematic games such as Take Urban, BTS WORLD. Takeone is currently developing a series of future cinematic games for their next up and coming titles. For more information, please refer to www.takeonecompany.com .

Korea (Seoul)

HQ PR Team

Jinho Lee

globalpr-g@netmarble.com

82-2-2271-7444

North America

Netmarble US PR

Chastity Irizarry

chastity.irizarry@netmarble.com

Rogers & Cowan

Joe Schneider

jschneider@rogersandcowan.com

Big Hit Entertainment

Irene Choi

irenechoi@bighitcorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bts-world-original-soundtrack-album-to-be-released-worldwide-on-june-28-300876315.html

SOURCE Netmarble Corp.