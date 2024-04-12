Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’412 -0.5%  SPI 15’100 -0.2%  Dow 38’459 0.0%  DAX 18’003 0.3%  Euro 0.9692 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’971 0.1%  Gold 2’397 1.0%  Bitcoin 64’176 0.6%  Dollar 0.9108 0.1%  Öl 91.3 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Jungfraubahn1787578Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Kuros32581411NVIDIA994529Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet Barclays Capital die Airbus SE (ex EADS)-Aktie
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. beurteilt Deutsche Börse-Aktie mit Neutral
20 Jahre OTC-X: Optimismus für den ausserbörslichen Aktienhandel
MTU Aero Engines-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch Barclays Capital
Krise bei Tesla-Konkurrent Fisker: Sollten sich Rivian-Investoren Sorgen machen?
Suche...
0% Kommission

BTS Group A b Aktie [Valor: 1248020 / ISIN: SE0000805426]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.04.2024 15:01:48

BTS Group’s Annual Report 2023 now available online

finanzen.net zero BTS Group A b-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BTS Group A b
341.00 SEK 1.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS GROUP AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, has made its Annual Report 2023 available online at  https://ir.bts.com/financial-information/annual-reports

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin
Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB
michael.wallin@bts.com
+46-8-587 070 02
+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:00 CET on April 12, 2024.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 1,100 professionals in 36 offices located on six continents. For over 30 years, we’ve been partnering with our clients to enable strategy execution. At BTS, we believe that success comes from people understanding how their daily work impacts business results, so we provide the skills, tools, and knowledge your people need to take the right action at the right moment.

We are experts in behavior change and care deeply about both delivering results for our clients and ensuring that their people do the best work of their lives. Our engagements range from embedded multi-year transformation projects to brief, targeted capability development.

It’s strategy made personal.

Our primary practice areas include Change and transformation, Leadership development and Sales and marketing. In support of offerings from our primary practice areas, we have centers of excellence in Assessments for talent selection and development, Business acumen and innovation skill-building and Coaching as a practical tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action.

We’ve partnered with over 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BTS Group ABShs -B-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BTS Group ABShs -B-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Léa Wertheimer, Head of Corporate Communications bei der SWISS.

Mit einem Rekordergebnis in 2023 erzielte die SWISS das beste Jahresresultat ihrer Unternehmensgeschichte.
Léa Wertheimer (Head of Corporate Communications, Swiss) diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss), und Investmentstratege François Bloch, über die aktuelle Situation bei der Swiss:

✈️ Rekordergebnis 2023
✈️ Ausblick nach der Corona-Pandemie
✈️ Rolle der Nachhaltigkeit
✈️ aktuelle Herausforderungen

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer

Inside Trading & Investment

10:07 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.04.2024
09:02 SMI auf Richtungssuche
09:00 SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer
06:54 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Das nächste Rekordhoch
11.04.24 Ölpreis beflügelt
11.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Galderma Group AG
11.04.24 Börse Aktuell – Traum einer baldigen Zinswende geplatzt
09.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Kühne + Nagel, Sika
08.04.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: If you ain"t first, you"re last
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’930.07 19.78 D1SSMU
Short 12’196.21 13.50 H4SSMU
Short 12’631.39 8.93 ASSM8U
SMI-Kurs: 11’411.55 12.04.2024 14:52:32
Long 11’080.00 19.90
Long 10’721.24 13.34 SSQMSU
Long 10’303.06 9.00 VSSM5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Experte hält Bitcoin für unterbewertet und setzt Mega-Kursziel
Roche-Aktie profitiert: FDA hat Bluttest Elecsys Breakthrough-Status verliehen
Goldpreis auf Rekordjagd: Experte rät dennoch von Verkauf ab - Fortsetzung des Aufwärtstrends erwartet
Novartis-Aktie gibt ab: Annahmefrist für Übernahme von MorphoSys beginnt - Novartis erweitert Forschungspipeline
BASF-Aktie schwächer: BASF will Mitarbeiter in Finnland freistellen
Darum verlieren Euro und Franken zum US-Dollar deutlich an Wert
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger präsentiert sich am Freitagvormittag stärker
Idorsia-Aktie bricht dramatisch ein: Idorsia unternimmt weitere Schritte zwecks Deckung des Liquiditätsbedarfs
Givaudan-Aktie schwächer: Givaudan ist zum Jahresstart organisch stark gewachsen - ungünstige Wechselkurse belasten
Rekordfahrt von Gold überträgt sich auf Silberpreis: Diese Gefahren sollten Silber-Anleger dennoch im Blick behalten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit