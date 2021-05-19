BTS Group AB (publ) Interim report 1 January – 31 March 2021

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, May 19, 2021

Operating profit (EBITA) 40% higher than in 2019

January 1 – March 31, 2021

Net sales amounted to MSEK 388 (372). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, sales increased 17 percent.

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 244 percent to MSEK 42 (12).

The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 10.7 (3.2) percent.

Profit after tax increased by 605 percent to MSEK 21 (3).

Earnings per share increased by 605 percent to SEK 1.08 (0.15).

Our comparison year is 2019, since 2020 was an extraordinary year. During the first quarter of the year, net sales adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, increased by 12 percent, operating profit (EBITA) increased by 40 percent and profit before tax increased 31 percent compared with the first quarter of 2019.

CEO comment

"We are delivering our best ever first quarter. Our longterm strategy for managing the pandemic is working and we have taken our company to a new level.”

Outlook for 2021

"The outlook for 2021 is favorable: we believe that earnings will be significantly higher than in 2020 and in line with earnings in 2019.”

