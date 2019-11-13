+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.11.2019 08:00:00

BTS Group AB (publ) Interim report 1 January – 30 September 2019

Profit increases by 27 percent in the third quarter

January 1 – September 30, 2019

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,313 (1,104). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, growth was 12 percent.
  • Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 24 percent to MSEK  156 (126).
  • Profit before tax increased by 24 percent to MSEK 136 (110).
  • Profit after tax increased by 24 percent to MSEK 96 (77).
  • Earnings per share increased by 22 percent to SEK 4.98 (4.09).

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 50549038 69.00 % 9.00 %
Amazon / Apple / Microsoft 50549037 59.00 % 9.00 %
Abbott Laboratories / Johnson & Johnson / Merck & Co. Inc. 50549039 65.00 % 8.00 %

Third quarter 2019

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 460 (377). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, growth was 16 percent.
  • Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 31 percent to MSEK  54 (42).
  • Profit before tax increased by 27 percent to MSEK 46 (37).
  • Profit after tax increased by 27 percent to MSEK 32 (25).
  • Earnings per share increased by 24 percent to SEK 1.67 (1.35).

CEO comment

"BTS Europe had a very strong quarter, with 40 percent growth and a considerable earnings increase. BTS North America reported a strong quarter, with 21 percent growth and earnings that increased at the same rate.”

Repeated outlook for 2019

In 2019, we expect profit before tax that is considerably better than in the preceding year.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin
Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB
michael.wallin@bts.com
+46-8-587 070 02
+46-708-78 80 19

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 800 professionals at 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we’ve been designing fun, powerful experiences™ that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success.
It’s strategy made personal.
We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Assessment centers for talent selection and development, Strategy alignment and execution, Business acumen, Leadership and sales training programs, and On-the-job business simulations and application tools.
We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients include, for example, AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, Google, GSK, HP, HSBC, Salesforce.com, and Unilever.
BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on November 13, 2019.

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu BTS Group ABShs -B-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu BTS Group ABShs -B-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.11.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12.11.19
Gold fällt auf 3-Monatstief
12.11.19
Vontobel: derimail - Währungsgesichert und diversifiziert - Indizes mit 65% Barriere
12.11.19
SMI - Dynamik lässt nach
11.11.19
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BTS Group ABShs -B- 207.50 1.27% BTS Group ABShs -B-

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie verliert deutlich: CEO Marc Funk geht im Januar - VRP Baehny übernimmt interimistisch
Dow schliesst unverändert: US-Handel von Vorsicht geprägt -- SMI beendet Handel wenig verändert -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz kauft japanische Aktivitäten von Aspen
Craft Brew Alliance-Aktie verdoppelt Wert: AB InBev übernimmt Craft Brew Alliance komplett - AB Inbev-Aktie gefragt
JPMorgan-CEO Dimon überzeugt: "WeWork wird überleben"
Weitere Streiks bei Lufthansa vorerst vom Tisch
Barry-Callebaut-Hauptaktionär Jacobs trennt sich von Anteilen
UBS-Aktie verliert: Rechtsstreit in Hongkong kostet UBS Millionen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Skandal in Zürich! Bankenkrimi schockt die Finanzszene

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX mit Verlusten erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Markt dürfte am Mittwoch ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex leichter eröffnen. Für die Börsen in Fernost geht es nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB