BTS Group AB (publ) Interim report 1 January – 30 September 2019

Profit increases by 27 percent in the third quarter



January 1 – September 30, 2019

Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,313 (1,104). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, growth was 12 percent.

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 24 percent to MSEK 156 (126).

Profit before tax increased by 24 percent to MSEK 136 (110).

Profit after tax increased by 24 percent to MSEK 96 (77).

Earnings per share increased by 22 percent to SEK 4.98 (4.09).

Third quarter 2019

Net sales amounted to MSEK 460 (377). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, growth was 16 percent.

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 31 percent to MSEK 54 (42).

Profit before tax increased by 27 percent to MSEK 46 (37).

Profit after tax increased by 27 percent to MSEK 32 (25).

Earnings per share increased by 24 percent to SEK 1.67 (1.35).

CEO comment

"BTS Europe had a very strong quarter, with 40 percent growth and a considerable earnings increase. BTS North America reported a strong quarter, with 21 percent growth and earnings that increased at the same rate.”

Repeated outlook for 2019

In 2019, we expect profit before tax that is considerably better than in the preceding year.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-587 070 02

+46-708-78 80 19

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 800 professionals at 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we’ve been designing fun, powerful experiences™ that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success.

It’s strategy made personal.

We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Assessment centers for talent selection and development, Strategy alignment and execution, Business acumen, Leadership and sales training programs, and On-the-job business simulations and application tools.

We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients include, for example, AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, Google, GSK, HP, HSBC, Salesforce.com, and Unilever.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com .

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on November 13, 2019.

Attachment