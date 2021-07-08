SMI 11’872 -1.8%  SPI 15’288 -1.6%  Dow 34’246 -1.3%  DAX 15’319 -2.4%  Euro 1.0851 -0.6%  EStoxx50 3’966 -2.8%  Gold 1’806 0.1%  Bitcoin 29’820 -4.8%  Dollar 0.9146 -1.2%  Öl 73.3 -0.1% 

08.07.2021

btrax and i-PRO to Launch a Global Design Competition Called 'i-PRO Future Design Challenge' to Solve Future Problems Through Design

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- btrax is working in collaboration with Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co., Ltd. to launch i-PRO Future Design Challenge. This newly launched international design competition program is to provide opportunities for up-and-coming problem solvers or futurists to win the prestigious award for innovative design excellence.

i-PRO Future Design Challenge was born out of both btrax and i-PRO's belief in the power of design to solve problems. This competition calls upon young, creative and talented engineers and designers around the world to present their fresh ideas, thoughts and designs on the theme of "solving crimes in a future society where technology has become too advanced."

2021 Theme
"Solving crimes in a future society where technology has become too advanced"

Schedule
Application period: July 8-Aug. 31, 2021 
Judging period: Sept. 1-Oct. 31, 2021 
Announcement of award winners: Nov. 18, 2021 

Award

  • Prize money: ¥300,000 JPY (Approx. $2,700 USD) for 1 person or 1 group,  ¥100,000 JPY (Approx. $910 USD) for 2 people or 2 groups
  • Meeting with i-PRO engineers for potential prototype creation
  • Mentoring sessions with one of the judges
  • Featured in media

Judges

  • Bjoern Eichstaedt, Managing Partner/Co-Owner of Storymaker GmbH
  • Mariko Nishimura, CEO/Producer of HEART CATCH Inc
  • Casey Lau, Co-Host of RISE and Web Summit Tokyo
  • Brandon K. Hill, CEO/Founder of btrax, Inc.

For more details, please come and check our website at https://i-pro.futuredesignchallenge.com.

About i-PRO — Organizer

Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co., Ltd. is a global leader of advanced sensing technologies in the fields of Intelligent Surveillance, Public Safety, and Industrial/Medical Imaging. Established in 2019, i-PRO was built on a legacy of over 60 years of innovation with Panasonic. 
https://ipro.panasonic.com/en/

About btrax — Supporter

btrax is a design agency that specializes in bridging the gaps between cultures, businesses, and mindsets by creating experiences for brands' future to nurture their fan base. Based in San Francisco and Tokyo, btrax provides design services to companies and brands that are struggling to expand their customer base.
https://btrax.com/

EDITORIAL CONTACT 
i-PRO Future Design Challenge Press Room
e-mail: info@futuredesignchallenge.com

Related Images

i-pro-future-design-challenge.png
i-PRO Future Design Challenge

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/btrax-and-i-pro-to-launch-a-global-design-competition-called-i-pro-future-design-challenge-to-solve-future-problems-through-design-301328015.html

SOURCE btrax Inc.

﻿

