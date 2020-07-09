09.07.2020 22:15:00

BTB Announces its Distribution for the Month of July 2020

MONTRÉAL, July 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announced today that the monthly cash distribution for the month of July 2020 is $0.025per unit, representing $0.30per unit on an annualized basis. The cash distribution will be paid August 17th, 2020 to unitholders of record on July 31st, 2020

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Logo (CNW Group/BTB Real Estate Investment Trust)

BTB AS AT JULY 9th, 2020

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at July 9th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office, and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value of approximately of $930M.

BTB'S OBJECTIVES


(1)

Generate stable monthly cash distributions that are reliable and fiscally beneficial to unitholders;





(2)

Grow the Trust's assets through internal growth and accretive acquisitions in order to increase distributable income and therefore refund distributions;





(3)

Optimize the value of its assets through the dynamic management of its properties in order to maximize the long-term value of its properties and therefore, its units.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’576.00
1.05 %
Roche Hldg G 332.95
0.73 %
Sika 187.10
0.24 %
Geberit 482.40
0.19 %
Lonza Grp 527.20
0.00 %
Swiss Life Hldg 344.80
-1.15 %
Alcon 53.00
-1.23 %
LafargeHolcim 41.79
-1.25 %
Swiss Re 73.04
-1.64 %
CS Group 9.66
-1.81 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:33
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12:00
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
12:00
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV
10:14
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
10:00
Dividends: Changing Expectations
09:14
SMI-Anleger noch vorsichtig
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17:00
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
14:12
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Idorsia-Aktien sacken nach Bericht über Aktienplatzierung ab
Indexänderung im SMI: Partners Group ersetzen Adecco - Straumann neu im SLI
Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
Wirecard-Aktie in Rot: US-Behörden ermitteln angeblich gegen Wirecard
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO schiesst hoch
Trump-Regierung skeptisch gegenüber Kryptowährungen - Vormachtstellung des US-Dollar im Fokus
Swiss Tax Report: Ist das Steuerparadies Schweiz in Gefahr?
Deutlich unter Branchen-Schnitt: Tesla senkt Preise für Solarpanels radikal
Dow Jones gibt letztlich kräftiger nach -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst um die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones gibt letztlich kräftiger nach -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst um die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Die Anleger in den USA zeigten sich am Donnerstag pessimistisch. Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag Abschläge. Der DAX beendet den Donnerstagshandel ohne große Veränderungen zum Vortag. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB