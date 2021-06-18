SMI 11’972 -0.3%  SPI 15’352 -0.3%  Dow 33’823 -0.6%  DAX 15’502 -1.4%  Euro 1.0941 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’101 -1.4%  Gold 1’776 0.2%  Bitcoin 34’394 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9207 0.4%  Öl 72.3 -0.9% 

18.06.2021 14:44:00

Btab Group Revitalizes Global Ecommerce Operation with Biodegradable and Recyclable Packaging Materials

SYDNEY, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable packaging has become a growing priority for customers, despite the ongoing pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic. With more and more people seeking to reduce their environmental footprint, 67% of consumers state they consider recyclable packaging an important component of the products they buy (Trivium & Boston Consulting Group).

To make a real and sustainable change, Btab will now be using biodegradable and recycled packaging materials for ecommerce fulfilment. In addition, the company is actively encouraging manufacturers and suppliers within its network to also adopt a recyclable, biodegradable approach. With further plans to invest in greener, recyclable plastic manufacturing projects following the company's listing on the US stock exchange – an event anticipated this year – Btab is continuously striving to meet the needs of sustainability, playing an important role in the bioplastics industry.

This role includes developing advanced, resilient biodegradable packaging which integrates seamlessly into existing recycling systems. The packaging is crafted from in-house manufactured bioplastic which uses renewable feedstock, signifying Btab's continuous innovation in planet-friendly tech. The plastic can be used in many different consumer products, as well as packaging, medical devices and even agriculture – helping to create a more sustainable future.

"Btab has a large global network of manufacturers and suppliers," says Binson Lau, CEO of Btab Group. "We believe everyone plays an important role in making the changes needed to protect our environment. The government in many countries has already started to ban single-use plastics, an important step to curb pollution and environmental issues. Now, Btab is taking the lead by making a positive change. Upgrading our packaging materials to biodegradable and recyclable alternatives is a huge contribution to our planet, and will improve the environment we all live in."

Find out more about Btab Group at the official website https://btabcorp.com 

About Btab Group:
Btab was founded to assist aspiring business owners, using the Btab Network. The company vision is to provide all small and medium-sized businesses with an equal opportunity to improve, using the same online technology that is utilized by large multinationals. Btab ensures online technology is within the reach of growing businesses, with a strong commitment to improving society through ethical business activities and a strong contribution to environmental development and communities.  

Press responses to be sent to:
Btab Group
Media Contact: John Taylor
Email: 312431@email4pr.com 
info@btabcorp.com 
Tel: +61 1300 25 3339 (Australia)
Tel: +1 917 809 7758 (USA)
Tel: +44 20 8895 6970 (UK)
Web: https://btabcorp.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/btab-group-revitalizes-global-ecommerce-operation-with-biodegradable-and-recyclable-packaging-materials-301315341.html

SOURCE Btab Group

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:20 Ausverkauf an den Rohstoffmärkten
09:45 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
08:13 SMI-Anleger von Zinssorgen wenig beeindruckt
05:43 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hält weiterhin / EUR/USD – 200er-EMA unterschritten
05:00 Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CureVac-Aktie -41%: CureVac-Impfstoffkandidat nur vorläufige Wirksamkeit von 47 Prozent - Bayer setzt Support fort
Gelingt dem Bitcoin ein Comeback oder ist der Bullenmarkt beendet?
CureVac-Chef sieht Wirksamkeit des Impfstoffs zu Unrecht in Kritik - CureVac-Aktie schiesst nach oben
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst über 12'000 Punkten -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Molecular Partners-Aktien sacken nach enttäuscht aufgenommenen US-IPO zweistellig ab
AMC-Investor: Die AMC-Aktie ist eigentlich nur halb so viel wert wie aktuell
Tesla streicht Variante des Model S Plaid - so erklärt Elon Musk den Schritt
SMI in Grün -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
SNB: UBS und Credit Suisse gut aufgestellt für aktuelle Herausforderungen - Aktie steigen
Swatch und Richemont-Aktien geben ab: Uhrenexporte nähern sich im Mai dem Vor-Corona-Niveau an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit