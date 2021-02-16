SMI 10’937 0.5%  SPI 13’647 0.5%  Dow 31’458 0.1%  DAX 14’109 0.4%  Euro 1.0797 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’734 1.0%  Gold 1’819 -0.2%  Bitcoin 42’899 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8901 0.0%  Öl 63.3 1.0% 
16.02.2021 04:00:00

'BT21 POP STAR' opens for Pre-registration in Asia

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile game developer SundayToz (CEO Jeong-Seop Kim, www.sundaytoz.com) today announced the Asia pre-registration for its latest mobile puzzle game, 'BT21 POP STAR.'

BT21 POP STAR

Starting February 16th11:00am, 'BT21 POP STAR' will start a pre-registration event until its official release. Anyone who pre-registers through Google Play Store and App Store will receive items and coins that can be used in the game. Moreover, 2 types of limited profile images will be granted as well based on the total number of players who pre-register.

'BT21 POP STAR' is a mash-up mobile puzzle game featuring LINE FRIENDS' global character 'BT21.' Along with the colorful and diverse Match-3 Puzzles, players can collect and raise 'BT21' characters: KOYA, RJ, SHOOKY, MANG, CHIMMY, TATA, COOKY, and VAN. They can also use each character's special skills to complete levels and watch various reactions to enjoy the original 'BT21' characters. Also, players can enjoy 'BT21 POP STAR' with various additional contents, including 'CROWN STARS,' a real-time puzzle match with 10 players, and 'CLUB,' a social feature to communicate with their friends.

SundayToz will be launching 'BT21 POP STAR' in Asia after completing the pre-registration campaign in Q1 2021.

SOURCE SundayToz

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 12.69
2.92 %
UBS Group 13.95
1.82 %
LafargeHolcim 50.84
1.78 %
Swiss Life Hldg 441.90
1.28 %
Swiss Re 84.96
1.26 %
Alcon 66.64
0.21 %
Nestle 100.86
0.14 %
Roche Hldg G 313.20
0.00 %
Lonza Grp 609.00
-0.16 %
Givaudan 3’626.00
-0.79 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15.02.21
Frühlingsgefühle im tiefsten Winter
15.02.21
Vontobel: derimail - Neue (Callable-) BRCs auf Chipentwickler
15.02.21
SMI setzt Gewinnserie fort
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
12.02.21
China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV
11.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, RWE AG
mehr

Inside Fonds

12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Erst 3 Wochen nach Amtsantritt von Joe Biden fand ein erstes Gespräch mit dem chinesischen Präsidenten Xi Jinping statt. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie klärt über die angesprochen brisanten Themen zwischen den beiden Grossmächten bei BX Swiss TV auf. Weiter erläutert er im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, warum China in den Portfolios vieler Anleger noch untergewichtet ist und ob dies einer Anpassung bedarf.

China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plant Tesla eine milliardenschwere Absicherung? Kriegskasse könnte Wachstumsaussichten langfristig sichern
UBS-Aktie in Grün: UBS ernennt Robert Karofsky zum alleinigen Präsidenten der Investment Bank
Analyst: GameStop war ein "idiotischer Short" - zweifelt Fähigkeiten der Hedgefonds an
Vivendi-Aktie +20%: Vivendi will Universal Music bis Ende 2021 an die Börse bringen
SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- US-Handel ruht -- Nikkei klettert letztlich kräftig - China im Feiertag
WHO gibt COVID-19-Impfstoff von AstraZeneca Notfallzulassung
Basilea-Aktie steigt: Basilea verkauft chinesisches F&E-Tochterunternehmen an US-Konzern PHT
Novartis will weiter nur ergänzend zukaufen - Aktie fester
Sammelstiftung Vita erzielt 2020 Anlagerendite von 5,5 Prozent - Zurich-Aktie fester
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- US-Handel ruht -- Nikkei klettert letztlich kräftig - China im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart mit positiver Tendenz. Der DAX wies grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den US-Börsen ruht der Handel zum Wochenbeginn feiertagsbedingt. Am Montag ging es in Japan aufwärts, während die Börsen in China geschlossen blieben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit