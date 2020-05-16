16.05.2020 03:00:00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Unitholders

LITTLE ROCK and TORONTO, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U; HOM.UN) announced today the results of voting at its virtual annual meeting of unitholders held on May 15, 2020 (the "Meeting").

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The REIT received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes
 Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

John S. Bailey

11,360,657

99.96%

5,003

0.04%

William A. Halter

11,334,893

99.73%

30,767

0.27%

Bryan H. Held

9,556,000

84.08%

1,809,660

15.92%

W. Daniel Hughes, Jr.

11,360,588

99.96%

5,072

0.04%

Neil J. Labatte

9,559,105

84.11%

1,806,555

15.89%

Graham D. Senst

10,193,123

89.68%

1,172,537

10.32%

Elizabeth A. Wademan

8,939,813

78.66%

2,425,847

21.34%

In addition, the REIT reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP as the REIT's auditors for the 2020 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The REIT's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, and open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

SOURCE BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

