BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Unitholders

LITTLE ROCK and TORONTO, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U; HOM.UN) announced today the results of voting at its virtual annual meeting of unitholders held on May 15, 2020 (the "Meeting").

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The REIT received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld John S. Bailey 11,360,657 99.96% 5,003 0.04% William A. Halter 11,334,893 99.73% 30,767 0.27% Bryan H. Held 9,556,000 84.08% 1,809,660 15.92% W. Daniel Hughes, Jr. 11,360,588 99.96% 5,072 0.04% Neil J. Labatte 9,559,105 84.11% 1,806,555 15.89% Graham D. Senst 10,193,123 89.68% 1,172,537 10.32% Elizabeth A. Wademan 8,939,813 78.66% 2,425,847 21.34%

In addition, the REIT reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP as the REIT's auditors for the 2020 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The REIT's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, and open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

