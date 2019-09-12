12.09.2019 18:28:00

BSA LifeStructures Welcomes National Discovery Market Leader

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BSA LifeStructures (BSA), a nationally recognized architecture and engineering firm, welcomes David Miller as National Market Leader for the Discovery market. David's experience will contribute to the ongoing development of BSA's discovery market, the term the firm uses to describe research, science, and technology.

BSA LifeStructures Logo

David brings to BSA more than 25 years of experience and is known for leading participatory workshops—bringing a sense of fun and enthusiasm to facilitate diverse groups toward consensus. His science and technology experience includes laboratories and support spaces for teaching, testing, and research for public and private sector clients throughout the United States.

"David's passion is apparent through his expertise and understanding of the marketplace, emerging trends and contributions to trade publications and institutions," said BSA LifeStructures President Melissa Davis. "David will work with BSA market leaders in healing and learning to drive consistency across all the markets and identify trends, internal strengths and hindrances, and national and regional opportunities."

David holds a master of science degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and a bachelor of arts and sciences from Western Michigan University. He is an active member in the industry and is affiliated with the American Institute of Architects (AIA), BioNexus KC, BioKansas, International Institute for Sustainable Laboratories (I2SL), Missouri Biotechnology Association (MOBIO), and Society for College and University Planning (SCUP).

"My inspiration comes from being a part of such meaningful work," says David. "Laboratories are where researchers discover cures, students learn, and lab technicians run tests. I enjoy discovering better, more productive ways that labs can enable researchers, technicians, and teachers."

BSA, a national, integrated design firm, creates inspired solutions that improve lives. BSA provides architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning services for spaces that support and enhance healing, learning and discovery – facilities known as LifeStructures. Learn more at www.bsalifestructures.com.

Media Contact:
Lauren Pachacz, Content Manager, BSA LifeStructures
LPachacz@bsalifestructures.com, 317.819.2023 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bsa-lifestructures-welcomes-national-discovery-market-leader-300917250.html

SOURCE BSA LifeStructures

