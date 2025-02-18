Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.02.2025 18:45:00

Brunel proposes to appoint Toine van Doremalen as CFO

Brunel
8.98 CHF -0.23%
Amsterdam, 18 February 2025 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global specialist delivering customised project and workforce solutions to drive sustainable industry transformations through technology and talent, today announces the appointment of Toine van Doremalen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), pending shareholder approval. Toine will succeed Peter de Laat as CFO, Peter was appointed Chief Executive Officer per 1 October 2024.

The Supervisory Board will propose the appointment of Toine van Doremalen as CFO for a period of four years at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 15 May 2025.

Frank van der Vloed (Chair of the Supervisory Board): "We are delighted to welcome Toine van Doremalen as the new Chief Financial Officer of Brunel. With his strong track record of over 25 years in finance, international management and strategic leadership, he brings essential expertise to Brunel. As we continue to drive growth and innovation, Toine’s global perspective will be pivotal in strengthening our financial foundation and creating long term value for all stakeholders.”

Toine van Doremalen: "I am honoured to join Brunel as CFO. With its strong market position and ambitious vision for the future, I look forward to working alongside Peter and Brunel’s talented team to create lasting value. I am eager to use my international experience in finance to help Brunel to achieve strategic goals and financial excellence.”

Toine van Doremalen

Toine van Doremalen has held various international senior positions with leading multinational companies. After his master’s degree in business economics, he started his career in 1998 at Royal Philips, with senior finance positions in the Netherlands, Indonesia and USA. Throughout his career with Philips, Toine built and developed high performing finance teams, optimized finance processes and systems, and improved business performance.

He joined LeasePlan in 2017, initially as Corporate Controller and later on as the CFO. At LeasePlan he built a strong finance team and worked together with the Executive Committee on improving business performance through restructuring, creating operational synergies between countries, implementing shared services and various business carve-out & divestment transactions. After the sale of LeasePlan in 2023 Toine worked briefly for Accell.

Attachment

Source: Brunel International NV


