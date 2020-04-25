Bruce Maisel Joins EBI Consulting as Chief People Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBI Consulting, a national leader of environmental, engineering, and architectural due diligence and consulting services, has welcomed Bruce Maisel to their executive leadership team. Serving as the company's Chief People Officer, Bruce will lead EBI's Human Resources function and strategy. He will partner closely with the company's leadership team to continue building a culture of employee engagement that attracts new colleagues, supports the development of its talented employees, and advances the organization's growth.

Having spent the first part of his career as an environmental consultant, program manager, and operations director, Bruce pivoted his professional focus to Human Resources management and strategy, holding senior HR leadership positions in global professional service firms dedicated to environmental management, engineering, and construction.

Bruce's business and operations background, in addition to his proven leadership in corporate human resources management, make him uniquely qualified for this leadership role at EBI.

"Bruce is a transformational human resources leader who knows our business, our services, and builds organizational capability and innovation," said Nolan Previte, President. "His global HR experience, early career work as an environmental consultant and operations director, and in-depth knowledge of multiple industries uniquely equip him to help EBI as we work to unify and develop our commercial and institutional real estate and wireless telecom focused teams and enter our next phase of growth. We have an outstanding Human Resources team whose energy, commitment, and creativity are helping us demonstrate how we have our employees' backs by delivering on the commitments to our integrated workforce, and acts as a key driver of talent attraction, engagement, and retention."

Bruce earned his Master of Business Administration from Boston University, Master of Science in Chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Brandeis University.

SOURCE EBI Consulting