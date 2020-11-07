Bruce L. Boros, M.D., P.A. DBA Advanced Urgent Care Notice Regarding Data Security Incident

KEY WEST, Fla., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce L. Boros, M.D., P.A. DBA Advanced Urgent Care ("Advanced Urgent Care") is committed to maintaining the privacy and security of information. On November 6, 2020, Advanced Urgent Care notified certain individuals about a data security incident.

Specifically, On March 1, 2020, a ransomware infection encrypted files stored on an Advanced Urgent Care backup drive. Advanced Urgent Care immediately began an investigation. As a part of its investigation, it worked very closely with external cybersecurity professionals.

After an extensive forensic investigation and manual document review, Advanced Urgent Care discovered on September 11, 2020 that the impacted backup drive contained personal and protected health information, including names, dates of birth, health insurance information, medical treatment information, medical diagnostic information, lab results, Medical Record Numbers (MRN), Medicare or Medicaid beneficiary numbers, medical billing information, bank account information, credit or debit card information, CHAMPUS ID numbers, Military and/or Veterans Administration numbers, driver's license numbers, signatures, and Social Security numbers. This incident does not affect all patients of Advanced Urgent Care and not all information was included for all individuals. The Advanced Urgent Care electronic health record system was not impacted by this incident.

Advanced Urgent Care takes this incident and security of personal information very seriously. Advanced Urgent Care has taken steps to secure its network and improve internal procedures to identify and remediate future threats in order to minimize the risk of a similar incident in the future.

Impacted individuals have been provided with best practices to protect their information and have been reminded to remain vigilant in reviewing financial account statements on a regular basis for any fraudulent activity. Advanced Urgent Care has recommended that affected individuals review the explanation of benefits statements that they receive from their health insurance providers and follow up on any items not recognized. Individuals whose Social Security numbers were contained in the impacted backup drive have been offered a complimentary credit monitoring product.

For further questions or additional information regarding this incident, or to determine if you may be impacted by this incident and are eligible for complimentary credit monitoring, a dedicated toll-free response line has been set up at 1-866-977-1187. The response line is available Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

SOURCE Bruce L. Boros, M.D., P.A. DBA Advanced Urgent Care