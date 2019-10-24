Browzwear Fashion Design Platform Integrates with Jeanologia to Make Denim Apparel Production More Environmentally Friendly

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Browzwear, the pioneer of 3D technology for the fashion industry, and Jeanologia, creator of sustainable and eco-efficient technologies for the garment finishing industry, today announced an integration partnership that will enable designers to create, visualize and produce denim garments more efficiently and ecologically responsibly.

Both Browzwear and Jeanologia are dedicated to innovating fashion reality for a more sustainable future, providing technologies that promote creativity and growth of the fashion industry while also reducing its negative environmental impact. By integrating their technologies, the companies are at the forefront of a new era of environmentally-conscious fashion production.

Browzwear's 3D design and workflow solutions help apparel businesses to produce less while leveraging data-based insights and true-to-life digital garment twins to sell more. Jeanologia is spearheading the sustainable-ization movement in the textile industry with its laser and eco technologies that reduce water and energy consumption while eliminating damaging emissions and waste in the garment finishing process.

With the integration of Jeanologia, companies using the Browzwear platform to design freely in virtual 3D and produce perfectly in reality will have the ability to visualize their creations with photographic-quality rendering of Jeanologia's finishes. When moving to production, the instructions for the finishes are included with those for the garments, ensuring the finished physical product looks exactly like its digital twin.

"The fashion industry has too long been wasteful and inefficient, and the very future of our planet requires companies like ours, those taking action and making a positive impact, to band together," said Sharon Lim, co-founder and CEO of Browzwear. "This technology integration is just the first step in what we envision as a partnership that will accelerate the development of more sustainable solutions."

"Just as we have been committed to reducing waste and prevent contamination of the world's precious water supply, Browzwear is keeping thousands and thousands of rejected samples and unsold styles out of landfills," said Enrique Silla of Jeanologia. "At the same time, we both want to encourage experimentation and creativity, and through this partnership, we're confident designers will find freedom along with responsibility."

About Browzwear

Founded in 1999, Browzwear is a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, driving seamless processes from concept to commerce. For designers, Browzwear accelerates collection development, opening limitless opportunities to create iterations of styles. For technical designers and pattern makers, Browzwear rapidly fits graded garments to any body model with accurate, true-motion material replication. For manufacturers, Browzwear's Tech Pack delivers everything needed to produce physical garments perfectly the first time, and at every step from design to production. Worldwide, more than 650 organizations such as Columbia Sportswear, PVH Group and VF Corporation leverage Browzwear's open platform to streamline processes, collaborate and pursue data-driven production strategies so they can sell more while manufacturing less, which increases both ecologic and economic sustainability. For more information, visit http://www.browzwear.com.

About Jeanologia

Since 1994, Jeanologia has been providing disruptive technology to drive ethical, sustainable and eco-efficient processes for textile and apparel processing. The company's laser, G2 ozone, e-flow and the first water recycling system H2Zero have revolutionized industry, offer infinite design possibilities and garment finishes while saving water and energy consumption to eliminate waste and toxic emissions. The Spain-based company has customers including some of the industry's largest brands in over 65 countries across five continents. For more information, visit http://www.jeanologia.com.

